Bridgend: Boy, 14, charged with murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi

People left flowers, tributes, toys and teddies by the river. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi, whose body was discovered in a river in South Wales.

The boy - who has not been named by police because of his age - is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court later, South Wales Police said.

Logan was found dead in Ogmore River near Pandy Park in Bridgend after police were called to a report of a missing child on the morning of 31 July.

He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in the town, where it was confirmed that he had died.

John Cole, 39, from Sarn, Bridgend, previously appeared in court charged with Logan's murder and perverting the course of justice.

Angharad Williamson, 30, of Sarn, was also charged with perverting the course of justice, with both due to go on trial next year.

Logan was said to have suffered a torn liver, an internal injury to the back of his head, and a broken collarbone.

Tributes paid by family and friends remembered Logan as a "kind, funny, polite, handsome and clever" boy following his death.