Boy, 14, charged with murder of 80-year-old grandfather Bhim Kohli

Bhim Kohli died on Monday night after being found seriously injured in a park in Leicester. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Henry Moore

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 80-year-old dog walker Bhim Kohli in a park.

The fatal attack on Mr Kohli took place in Franklin Park at around 6.30pm on Sunday evening. He died in hospital the next day.

Police arrested a boy and a girl aged 14 and a boy and two girls aged 12 on suspicion of murder. Four of the five children arrested have now been released.

Mr Kohli daughter said he had been only 30 seconds from home when the incident happened close to the park entrance in Bramble Way.

Andrew Baxter, deputy chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has reviewed a file of evidence from Leicestershire Police and has authorised a charge of murder against a 14-year-old boy in relation to the death of Bhim Sen Kohli.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that the youth has a right to a fair trial.

Bhim Kohli. Picture: Police

The boy will appear at Leicester Youth Court on Thursday morning.

Mr Kohli is understood to have previously reported anti-social behaviour to police after being abused, spat at and had rocks thrown at him by youths.

His family said: “Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle. He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them. He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family.

“He has always been a very hardworking man and even at the age of 80 he was still very active. One of his great passions was his allotment, he would go everyday to tend to his plots and was so proud of them. He also enjoyed walking the family dog Rocky on the park many times a day.

“Bhim loved to laugh. He was always very happy and talkative, the joker of the family and always loved to outsmart us with a smile. Our family have lived in the same house in Braunstone for 40 years, so he was very well known in the community – we have been overwhelmed by the messages and support from many who knew him.

Tributes Left For 80-year-old Man Killed In Leicester. Picture: Getty

“Our hearts have been completely broken. We are now pulling together as a family to try and support each other through the most difficult time imaginable and would ask for privacy while we do this.

”Earlier, long-time friend and neighbor Deep Singh Kalia, 70, expressed shock at the incident.

He described Mr. Kohli as a “gentle” man who was well-loved in the community.

"He loved his allotment, loved his dog, and loved his family.

"I don’t know why anyone would have wanted to do something like this to him," Mr. Kalia said.