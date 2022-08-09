Breaking News

Boy, 14, dies after getting into difficulty in Hertfordshire lake as Britain braces for second heatwave

A 14-year-old boy has died in a lake in Hertfordshire. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Sophie Barnett

A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a lake in Hertfordshire as Britain prepares for soaring temperatures.

Divers had been searching for the schoolboy, who got into difficulty in North Met Lake, off Cadmore Lane, Cheshunt, on Monday afternoon.

Hertfordshire Constabulary were called shortly before 5pm to reports the teenager had not re-surfaced having been in the water.

Officers, fire crews and the East of England Ambulance Service immediately attended the lake, and carried out searches of the area with the police helicopter and specialist police divers.

A body was recovered from the lake shortly after 11pm last night, officers said.

Formal identification hasn't taken place yet, but the boy's next of kin have been told.

The tragedy comes as health chiefs warned people to stay safe in the extremely hot weather, as Britain braces for another week of soaring temperatures.

An amber warning for extreme heat was issued by the Met Office on Tuesday, and will be in place from Thursday to Sunday.

Temperatures are set to rise to the mid 30s towards the end of the week, but forecasters said it will not be as extreme as the record-breaking 40C heat in July.

It raises fears of further water accidents and grassfires, as more people visit coastal areas and beauty spots.

The Met Office says warmer temperatures, coupled with low rainfall, could lead to more illnesses - such as sunburn and heat exhaustion - and travel disruption.

It also warned adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat.

The heat will build through the week, peaking on Friday and Saturday thanks to the influence of high pressure positioned over the UK.

