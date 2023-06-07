Boy, 14, dies after 'isolated incident' at Lewis Capaldi's former school in West Lothian

St Kentigern's Academy. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A 14-year-old boy has died in an "isolated incident" at Lewis Capaldi's former school in West Lothian in Scotland.

Emergency services were called to St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn on Tuesday afternoon.

The school said there was an "isolated incident" within the grounds.

The pupil was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 1.20pm on Tuesday June 6 2023, officers were called to a report of concern for a 14-year-old boy at a school in the Bathgate area.

"He was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment, but died a short time later.

"His family have been informed and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the death."

A statement posted on the school's website said: "We can confirm that emergency services were called to St Kentigern's Academy earlier today (Tuesday) following an isolated incident within the school grounds.

"All parents of pupils directly affected have been contacted and we are assisting the relevant authorities with their ongoing inquiries."

A message later shared by the headteacher read: "Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends and we extend our deepest condolences and offers of support.

"We have set up ongoing emotional support and signposting for students and staff affected by this tragic news.

"We would like to respect the family's privacy at this incredibly painful time.

"We are assisting the relevant authorities with their investigation to establish the facts and we will not be making any further comment at this time."