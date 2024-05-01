Boy, 14, killed in Hainault sword attack attended same school as Nottingham stabbing victim Grace O'Malley-Kumar

1 May 2024, 11:27 | Updated: 1 May 2024, 12:10

The boy who was killed went to the same school as Grace O'Malley-Kumar
The boy who was killed went to the same school as Grace O'Malley-Kumar. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Kit Heren

The 14-year-old boy killed in a sword attack in London yesterday was a pupil at the same school attended by Nottingham stabbing victim Grace O'Malley-Kumar, it has been reported.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The schoolboy killed in Hainault, northeast London, on Tuesday was a student at private school Bancroft's in Woodford Green.

Today, the school's flag is flying at half mast today after the tragedy. Ms O'Malley Kumar's parents have offered support to the schoolboy's family.

Grace's father Sanjoy Kumar said the grief the family would be feeling "is only felt by a few like us who have lost children in these absolutely appalling circumstances". Her mother Sinead O'Malley said "the hurt never goes away".

The school is expected to release a tribute to the boy later on Wednesday.

The teenage victim was the son of a science teacher at a separate school, Holy Family Catholic School.

Read more: Met chief says officers 'were on the ground in 12 minutes' then suffered ‘horrific injuries’ in Hainault attacks

Read more: Chilling words of 'killer' during Hainault sword rampage as boy, 14, stabbed to death

'We were on the ground in 12 minutes' says Sir Mark Rowley

The school said in a message to parents and carers: "It is with great sadness that I share with you the news of the death of the child of one of our staff members.

“Mrs Anjorin’s son was taken from this life suddenly this morning on his way to school.

“Please keep Mrs Anjorin, her husband and their other children in your prayers. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.”

A 36-year-old suspect is currently in custody after the attack. Police were at the scene 12 minutes after the violence started, and the attacker was disarmed after 22 minutes.

Handout footage from a doorbell camera of police officers tasering and detaining a sword-wielding man in Hainault, north east London
Handout footage from a doorbell camera of police officers tasering and detaining a sword-wielding man in Hainault, north east London. Picture: Alamy

Four people were injured, including two police officers. Both officers were seriously hurt, Met police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told LBC.

The male inspector suffered serious hand injuries and a female officer came close to her hand being removed, Sir Mark said.

"The surgeon spent many hours basically putting her arm back together. It's going to be a long journey of recovery." He said that the female officer was "not a million miles away" from losing her hand.

"I mean, really serious, horrific injuries," he added.

Police and forensic investigators in Hainault, north east London
Police and forensic investigators in Hainault, north east London. Picture: Alamy

Grace O'Malley Kumar was one of three people killed by Valdo Calocane in Nottingham in June last year, along with Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates.

Paranoid schizophrenic Calocane was given an indefinite hospital order in late January after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

