Boy, 15, arrested after 74-year-old pensioner kicked into river

The 74-year-old was kicked into the freezing River Mersey on Sunday. Picture: Google Street View

By Nick Hardinges

A boy, 15, has been arrested after a 74-year-old pensioner was fly-kicked into the freezing River Mersey.

Cheshire Police arrested the boy on Wednesday on suspicion of assault and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He is currently being questioned by officers.

It comes after footage emerged of an individual, dressed in a black gilet, approaching the 74-year-old victim from behind before kicking him headfirst into the water near Wharf Street at Riverside Retail Park, Warrington.

Police said the individuals involved ran away laughing following the attack.

Two female passers-by came to the pensioner's aid by helping him out of the water.

The "shocking and upsetting" incident took place between 2:30pm and 3pm on Sunday 25 April.

We are appealing for people to come forward after an elderly man was pushed into the River Mersey on Sunday between 2.30pm and 3pm. He was sat on the river bank near Wharf Street near Riverside Retail Park.



Officers are continuing to appeal for people to come forward with any information that could help them identify a second suspect.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: "A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault and possession with intent to supply cannabis. He is currently in police custody.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the remaining boy."

Sergeant Mark Spaven, of Warrington Local Policing Unit, said: “This was a shocking and upsetting incident which has understandably left the gentleman shaken.

“He returned home freezing cold and had sustained a cut to his face due to banging his head as he fell into the water.

“We are determined to find those responsible and I am urging anyone who has any information or believes they know who did this to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 973152.