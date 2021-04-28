Boy, 15, arrested after 74-year-old pensioner kicked into river

28 April 2021, 22:43 | Updated: 28 April 2021, 23:11

The 74-year-old was kicked into the freezing River Mersey on Sunday
The 74-year-old was kicked into the freezing River Mersey on Sunday. Picture: Google Street View
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A boy, 15, has been arrested after a 74-year-old pensioner was fly-kicked into the freezing River Mersey.

Cheshire Police arrested the boy on Wednesday on suspicion of assault and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He is currently being questioned by officers.

It comes after footage emerged of an individual, dressed in a black gilet, approaching the 74-year-old victim from behind before kicking him headfirst into the water near Wharf Street at Riverside Retail Park, Warrington.

Police said the individuals involved ran away laughing following the attack.

Two female passers-by came to the pensioner's aid by helping him out of the water.

The "shocking and upsetting" incident took place between 2:30pm and 3pm on Sunday 25 April.

Officers are continuing to appeal for people to come forward with any information that could help them identify a second suspect.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: "A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault and possession with intent to supply cannabis. He is currently in police custody.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the remaining boy."

Sergeant Mark Spaven, of Warrington Local Policing Unit, said: “This was a shocking and upsetting incident which has understandably left the gentleman shaken.

“He returned home freezing cold and had sustained a cut to his face due to banging his head as he fell into the water.

“We are determined to find those responsible and I am urging anyone who has any information or believes they know who did this to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 973152.

Latest News

See more Latest News

India has recorded the world's highest number of daily Covid cases since the pandemic began

Hospitals overrun as India records world's highest daily Covid cases
Rudy Giuliani

Federal investigators execute search warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s New York home
A total of 1,310 patients were in hospital in England at 8am on April 27

Number of Covid patients plummets as UK nears 'bottom level' of coronavirus
Space – Apollo 11 crew

Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies of cancer

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam answered the questions of LBC's Ben Kentish

Prof Van-Tam warns of 'some twists and turns ahead' in UK's pandemic response
Matt Hancock at Wednesday's Downing Street press conference

UK secures 60 million extra Pfizer doses for autumn booster programme

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty: We cannot say PM definitively lied to Parliament on 'bodies piled high' remarks

Shelagh Fogarty: We cannot say PM definitively lied to Parliament on 'bodies piled high' remarks
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch again

The question from James comes amid pressure on the PM

'What is it about Boris Johnson that leads people to suspend the normal rules?'
Tax Payers to face Covid Marshal bill until 2023

Warning Covid Marshals could 'overstep the mark' amid role extension to 2023
The former Labour staffer gave his take on the war of words between Downing Street and the PM's former top aide

'War of words between Downing Street and Cummings could explode at any moment'
Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son

Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London