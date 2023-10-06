Boy, 15, arrested after man stabbed to death in front of shoppers in Brixton

6 October 2023, 22:52

Keelen Morris Wong, 22, died at the scene.
Keelen Morris Wong, 22, died at the scene. Picture: Met Police

By Emma Soteriou

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the stabbing of a 22-year-old man in south London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 15-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, and remains in custody.

Keelen Morris Wong, 22, was killed in front of shoppers on Coldharbour Lane in Brixton shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended but Mr Wong was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 23-year-old man, who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital for treatment, has now been discharged, and remains in police custody.

Read more: 22-year-old Brixton stabbing victim named and pictured for the first time

Detective Inspector Kevin Martin said work to establish a motive for the stabbing is ongoing.

"This awful attack took place in broad daylight, in front of people simply going about their business," he continued.

"I don't underestimate the impact such a horrific incident will have had on anyone who saw it. We have heard from a number of people but I am asking anyone who witnessed it to speak to us, in confidence, about what they saw.

"An arrest has been made and we are making significant progress but we can never have too much information.

"Our work to establish a motive is ongoing. Any information, however small, may assist the investigation and allow those responsible to be held to account.

"I am also fully aware that there are a number of videos circulating following the incident, including of the crime scene.

"I know that these videos are causing enormous distress for the loved ones of the victim, and I would ask people to respect them by not circulating this upsetting footage."

