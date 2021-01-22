Boy, 15, dies after being 'set upon' by gang in broad daylight

22 January 2021, 00:13

The young boy died after being attacked on Linwood Road in Handsworth
The young boy died after being attacked on Linwood Road in Handsworth. Picture: Google Street View
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A 15-year-old boy has died in Birmingham after being "set upon" by a gang of youths in broad daylight.

The child was attacked on Linwood Road in Handsworth shortly after 3:30pm on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries, West Midlands Police (WMP) confirmed.

Witnesses told police they heard shots fired and that the suspects were armed with knives.

The group fled the scene in a white car that crashed into a house on nearby Wheeler Street, police added.

No arrests have yet been made and a murder investigation has been launched.

Detective Chief Inspector Alastair Orencas, of WMP's homicide team and who is leading the inquiry, said: "This level of violence in broad daylight on a residential street is inconceivable, let alone the fact that the target was a 15-year-old boy.

"We are leaving no stone unturned in our search for those responsible and I ask anyone who knows who they are to contact us.

"The family of the boy has had the worst shock imaginable today and we have specialist officers with them in their time of grief."

Officers are speaking to witnesses and checking CCTV footage in the area.

The car has also been seized for forensic examination.

Anyone witnesses should contact police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

