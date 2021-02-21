Boy, 16, 'had car driven at him before being stabbed to death'

21 February 2021, 20:41

A teenage boy is believed to have had a car driven at him before being stabbed to death
A teenage boy is believed to have had a car driven at him before being stabbed to death. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A 16-year-old boy is believed to have had a car driven at him before being stabbed to death, police have said.

Drekwon Patterson was found with stab injuries in Preston Road, Brent, north-west London, shortly after 11.30pm on Thursday.

The teenager, from the Wembley area, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital but died on Friday morning.

It is believed four people took part, although no arrests have been made at this time.

Police have now released images of a car and a van in relation to their investigation.

They are appealing for information about a car seen driving from the scene which was later discovered burnt out.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, from the Metropolitan Police, said: "I need to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information about this tragic murder - if you know anything that may be significant, please get in touch.

Drekwon Patterson was found with stab injuries in Brent on Thursday
Drekwon Patterson was found with stab injuries in Brent on Thursday. Picture: PA
Police want more info on ablack Ford Mondeo, using registration number YR54 NHN - which was seen on CCTV driving away from the scene and found burnt out
Police want more info on ablack Ford Mondeo, using registration number YR54 NHN - which was seen on CCTV driving away from the scene and found burnt out. Picture: PA
police are also keen to trace the driver of a van which was seen on CCTV stopping briefly near the scene
police are also keen to trace the driver of a van which was seen on CCTV stopping briefly near the scene. Picture: PA

"In particular, I need to find out more information about a car - a black Ford Mondeo, using registration number YR54 NHN - which was seen on CCTV driving away from the scene and found burnt out in Silver Jubilee Park, NW9 on Friday 19 February.

"I believe this car was used in an initial attempt to injure Drekwon in a collision on Preston Road.

"After the Mondeo had been driven at him, Drekwon ran away and was chased by four suspects who had got out of the car, before being caught and fatally stabbed."

He said the car is a "key line of inquiry" and described it as "a fairly large vehicle and quite old, so it would have been noticed".

The officer said police are also keen to trace the driver of a van which was seen on CCTV stopping briefly near the scene.

He said: "I am appealing for that driver to please come forward as a witness."

