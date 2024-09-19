Boy, 2, killed in fireplace accident pictured for the first time as tributes pour in

Carter Walsh. Picture: GoFundMe

By Henry Moore

The two-year-old boy killed in a fireplace accident after being 'left at home alone' with his sister while his mother went to work has been pictured for the first time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Carter Walsh was injured after the fireplace fell on him at home in Wigan on Wednesday afternoon.

He was understood to have been dancing with his sister when the incident happened.

He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

Sharing his photo and name on GoFundMe, the boy's great-aunt Karen wrote: "Hi my name is Karen I am doing a go fund page on behalf of my niece Samantha who has tragically lost her 2 year old son Carter to a fatal accident."

The two-year-old was allegedly left at home alone with his sister - who is of legal age to supervise children - while their mother went to work, according to Wigan Today.

Read more: Hollywood actor freed early from jail under Starmer's prisoner release scheme back behind bars 48 hours later

Read more: Builders fined £200,000 after 'loving grandad', 81, plunged to his death through bathroom floor

Police were called to Fisher Close in Wigan. Picture: Google Maps

A large emergency services presence was seen in Fisher Close following the incident, with a North West Air Ambulance also seen arriving at the scene.

One local resident told the publication: "We saw a lot of police and ambulance activity but didn’t know what it was at the time.

"Now we know, it is appalling news. I feel so sorry for the family."

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 2.15pm yesterday, officers were called to reports regarding a concern for welfare of a child on Fisher Close, Wigan.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, a two-year-old boy died at hospital.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Tributes have flooded in for the infant.

Ellie Sutcliffe wrote on Facebook: "RIP Carter u beautiful boy what a cruel world we live in."

Vikki Taylor said: "My heart is broke for you all. RIP Carter."

Claire Louise reacted: "RIP Little Carter."