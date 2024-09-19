Boy, 2, killed in fireplace accident pictured for the first time as tributes pour in

19 September 2024, 19:23 | Updated: 19 September 2024, 19:38

Carter Walsh
Carter Walsh. Picture: GoFundMe

By Henry Moore

The two-year-old boy killed in a fireplace accident after being 'left at home alone' with his sister while his mother went to work has been pictured for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Carter Walsh was injured after the fireplace fell on him at home in Wigan on Wednesday afternoon.

He was understood to have been dancing with his sister when the incident happened.

He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

Sharing his photo and name on GoFundMe, the boy's great-aunt Karen wrote: "Hi my name is Karen I am doing a go fund page on behalf of my niece Samantha who has tragically lost her 2 year old son Carter to a fatal accident."

The two-year-old was allegedly left at home alone with his sister - who is of legal age to supervise children - while their mother went to work, according to Wigan Today.

Read more: Hollywood actor freed early from jail under Starmer's prisoner release scheme back behind bars 48 hours later

Read more: Builders fined £200,000 after 'loving grandad', 81, plunged to his death through bathroom floor

Police were called to Fisher Close in Wigan
Police were called to Fisher Close in Wigan. Picture: Google Maps

A large emergency services presence was seen in Fisher Close following the incident, with a North West Air Ambulance also seen arriving at the scene.

One local resident told the publication: "We saw a lot of police and ambulance activity but didn’t know what it was at the time.

"Now we know, it is appalling news. I feel so sorry for the family."

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 2.15pm yesterday, officers were called to reports regarding a concern for welfare of a child on Fisher Close, Wigan.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, a two-year-old boy died at hospital.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Tributes have flooded in for the infant.

Ellie Sutcliffe wrote on Facebook: "RIP Carter u beautiful boy what a cruel world we live in."

Vikki Taylor said: "My heart is broke for you all. RIP Carter."

Claire Louise reacted: "RIP Little Carter."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Military police guard the entrance to the National Penitentiary Centre in Tamara, Honduras

Attempted prison escape in Honduras leaves two inmates dead and three injured

People watch the speech of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as they sit in a cafe

Hezbollah leader vows retaliation against Israel for attacks on devices

A damaged house after recent floods in the Czech Republic

EU chief visits flood-stricken region and pledges billions in swift aid

The Titan tourist sub

Titan’s scientific director says sub malfunctioned just prior to Titanic dive

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky to meet Biden as Ukraine pushes US to ease weapons restrictions

Exclusive
Lebanon pager attacks are a 'war crime' and Israel is trying to sabotage ceasefire efforts, claims Lebanese ambassador

Lebanon pager attacks are a 'war crime' and Israel is trying to sabotage ceasefire efforts, claims Lebanese ambassador

David Lammy Delivers A Speech On UK Foreign Policy And The Climate Crisis

Foreign Secretary warns Brits to flee Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise after Hezbollah pager explosions

Hunter Biden next to a car, head shot

Hunter Biden’s sentencing on federal firearms charges delayed until December

Oxford Street

Pedestrianised Oxford Street could be 'terror target', council warns Sadiq Khan

Five men died on the OceanGate Titan vessel.

'Where are they?': Emotional witness reveals moment she knew Titan sub had vanished

'Sonic boom' heard over Beirut as Israeli jets fly low over the Lebanese capital during Hezbollah leader's speech

'Sonic boom' heard over Beirut as Israeli jets fly low over the Lebanese capital during Hezbollah leader's speech

Pager bombs could be ‘declaration of war,’ says Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

Pager and walkie-talkie attacks in Lebanon 'crossed all red lines' and are a 'declaration of war', says Hezbollah chief

Lebanese soldiers and firefighters gather outside a mobile phone shop

What to know about the two waves of deadly explosions that hit Lebanon and Syria

The Lamone river overflows its banks near Bagnacavallo, in the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Floods in central Europe threaten new areas as 1,000 people evacuated in Italy

Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum arriving at the 88th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, USA, February 28, 2016.

Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum reportedly offered multi-million dollar tell-all book deal following cheating scandal

The remains of the Titan submersible on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean

Mission specialist for Titan sub owner says goal was to ‘make dreams come true’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police are looking to identify three men who may be able to assist with enquiries.

Teen girl and woman 'raped and sexually assaulted' on Brighton beach as police release CCTV of three men
Denmark's Queen Margrethe

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, who abdicated this year, in hospital after fall

Nigel

Row erupts over Farage constituency surgeries after he told LBC the public ‘will flow through door with knives'
Rapper denies owning dangerous dogs after XL Bullies that mauled grandmother to death in her own home

Rapper denies owning dangerous dogs after XL Bullies mauled grandmother to death

Police officers patrol during a press tour at the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany

Oktoberfest tightens security in wake of deadly knife attack in western Germany

Lebanese soldiers stand guard as their comrades prepare to detonate a walkie-talkie that was found at the parking of the American University Hospital in Beirut

Hezbollah attacks Israel with drones as fears of a widening war mount

Police were called to Fisher Close in Wigan

Boy, 2, killed in fireplace accident after mother 'left him and his sister at home alone'

Bosnian Roman Catholic women pray on the occasion of the feast of the Assumption in Medjugorje, some 75 miles south of the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo, in 2000

Vatican green lights devotion at site where Virgin Mary reportedly appeared

Jason Hoganson has been put back behind bars

Hollywood actor freed early from jail under Starmer's prisoner release scheme back behind bars 48 hours later
Geoff Hinsliff has died

Coronation Street star Geoff Hinsliff, who played villain Don Brennan, dies aged 86

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Emily Maitlis has told of her 'unfinished business' with Prince Andrew

'We never got closure': Emily Maitlis tells of 'unfinished business' with Prince Andrew, 5 years on from interview
Catherine, Princess of Wales

Princess Kate returns to work just days after completing chemotherapy treatment

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit