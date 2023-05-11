Boy, 4, among three dead after Ford Focus and Audi crash near country pub

Three people, including a four-year-old boy, have died following a horror crash in Worcestershire. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

Three people, including a four-year-old boy, have died following a horror crash near a country pub in Worcestershire.

Police were called to the collision near the Duke William Pub in Callow Hill on the A456 on Wednesday night.

The incident involved a blue Ford Focus and a black Audi A7, West Mercia Police said.

A woman, 32, a man, 28, and the child, all of whom were travelling in the Ford Focus, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The three people travelling in the Audi were taken to Worcester Royal Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The cars had been travelling in opposite directions when the collision occurred, with the Ford Focus driving in the direction of Kidderminster and the Audi towards Rock, the force said.

Inspector Stephanie Arrowsmith, of West Mercia's Operations Policing unit, said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with the loved ones of the people who died in the collision.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage which may help with the investigation to call the investigating officers."

"The road is currently closed as officers carry out enquiries into the collision, we anticipate the road to be closed until later this afternoon."