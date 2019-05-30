Boy, 6, Hurt As He "Falls Off Rollercoaster" In Yorkshire

30 May 2019, 13:46 | Updated: 30 May 2019, 14:18

Paramedics deal with the emergency at Lightwater Park in North Yorkshire
Paramedics deal with the emergency at Lightwater Valley in North Yorkshire. Picture: Getty

A 6-year-old boy has been flown to hospital in Leeds after reportedly falling from a rollercoaster at a theme park.

Emergency services were called to Lightwater Valley near Ripon around 11.30 this morning following the incident on the Twister ride

Simon Moran witnessed the incident and told LBC: "People in the queue, myself included, shouted for the ride to be stopped.

"It took about 10-15 seconds for the ride operators, who weren't aware that the kid had fallen out, to do something.

"They stopped the ride and called an ambulance, an air ambulance, which arrived 5-10 minutes after that."

The Air Ambulance arrives at Lightwater Valley
The incident on the Twister ride at Lightwater Park. Picture: Getty

North Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to reports of a medical incident involving a child at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.

"The child, a 6-year-old boy, who was conscious when officers arrived at the scene, has been taken to hospital. His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

"The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified. Officers remain at the scene."

The Air Ambulance arrives at Lightwater Valley
The Air Ambulance arrives at Lightwater Valley. Picture: Getty

The Lightwater Valley website says of the Twister rollercoaster: "This spinning roller coaster gives an awesome, fun-packed experience for all the family, with passengers boarding a strange waltzer-shaped ride car and heading on an epic ascent to the treetops!"

Children have to be 1.2m tall to ride the rollercoaster.

