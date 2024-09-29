Boy, 8, dies after being 'injured by firearm' at Cumbria farm

An eight-year-old boy died from a gun wound in Cumbria. Picture: Frank Chalmers, Facebook

By Henry Moore

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An eight-year-old boy has died after suffering "serious" injuries to his head and face during an incident with a gun.

The incident took place at a farm in Cumbria, a police statement confirmed.

Cumbria Police said: "Police are investigating following the death of an eight-year-old boy.

"Emergency services were called at around 2.50pm yesterday (28 Sept) to a farm in the Warcop area following a report that a child had been seriously injured by a firearm at the property.

"Police and NWAS attended. The firearm was secured at the scene by police and an eight-year-old boy was taken to hospital by air ambulance having suffered serious and life-threatening injuries to his head and face.

"Sadly, the boy has died overnight.

"Officers arrested a man in his 60s at the scene on suspicion of assault GBH. He remains in police custody but is now under arrest on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter."