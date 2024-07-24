Boy, 8, drowns in River Arrow in Warwickshire

Joshua Hillstead, from Maypole, Birmingham, died from complications resulting from drowning in the River Arrow on July 22. Picture: GoFundMe

By Lauren Lewis

An 8-year-old boy has died after being pulled from the River Arrow in Alcester, Warwickshire.

Joshua Hillstead, from Maypole, Birmingham, died from complications resulting from drowning on July 22, Warwickshire Police said.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the River Arrow around 9:30pm to reports a young child had fallen into the river in Alcester on Monday.

Paramedics administered CPR and transported Joshua to hospital for further treatment.

He passed away in hospital late on Tuesday, police said.

Another child was pulled from the river but did not require further treatment was returned home.

A friend has launched a GoFundMe to support the Joshua's family.

Detective Inspector Heidi Twynham said "Losing a child is devastating, and we offer our condolences to the family after this tragic accident – we are liaising with the family to provide support.

"Fast, unpredictable currents and invisible deeper sections make rivers dangerous places, particularly for children and non-confident swimmers. Please take caution around our waterways.

"Thank you to our officers, members of the emergency services, and the hospital staff for everything you’ve done over the past few days."

Joshua's death was announced soon after police said they had found a body in the search for a 16-year-old who had gone missing in Netherton reservoir in Dudley.

The teenager got into trouble around 6pm on Tuesday afternoon sparking a search by emergency services that ended around 11:30 this morning.

Police said that a formal identification process will take place in due course.

Dudley Commander, Chief Superintendent Anthony Tagg said: “This is a desperately tragic event and our thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends.

“Equally this has affected the wider community who have been extremely supportive.

“We will have extra officers in the area during the coming days and we would urge anyone with concerns to talk to us.”