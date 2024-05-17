Schoolboy could be expelled for not cutting his hair, as he slams 'disrespectful' treatment

17 May 2024, 08:09 | Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:20

Farouk James
Farouk James. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

A schoolboy could be thrown out of his school for not cutting his hair.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Farouk James 12, is having an argument with his school in London because it says his long hair does not fit their uniform rules.

Farouk said that his hair is braided neatly for school - but his school said they will kick him out if he doesn't get it cut.

The child model, who has 250,000 Instagram followers, has already been given several detentions for his long locks.

Farouk said this was disrespectful. “In black British culture, black boys have braids,” he told First News.

Punishments from his school began in late April, his mother Bonnie said.

She added: "Today is the first official day that Farouk James is to be punished for having long hair. His request for an exemption based upon cultural and medical grounds have been refused.

"This situation is devastating for us as we have been made aware the road will lead to permanent expulsion if his hair is now not cut."

Explaining the story behind Farouk's long hair in a previous interview, Bonnie said: "His father's from Ghana so culturally, his family told me not to cut it until he was three," Bonnie told Little Things.

"Well, that was part of the cultural thing, so I agreed to not cut his hair until he's three. But obviously we didn't expect it would grow as much as it did and it just kept on growing."

Farouk and his mother Bonnie
Farouk and his mother Bonnie. Picture: Instagram

Photographer Bonnie added: "Parents have shown me they have had to chop their child's hair off, and the devastation it has caused,' she explained.

"It's a part of their identity. You are asking someone to take away a huge part of themselves, to fit in to what is socially expected."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Panoramic view of Rouen from Gros-Horloge (Clock Tower) top, Normandy.

French police shoot man suspected of planning synagogue attack

Floating pier

First deliveries of aid for Gaza Strip move across newly built floating pier

North Korea

North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles day after US and South Korea jet drill

Russia Ukraine War

Massive Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea cuts power in Sevastopol

Dana Abuqamar, 19, has said she's had her student visa revoked

Palestinian student who said she was ‘full of pride’ at Hamas October 7 attack has visa revoked

South West Water boss Susan Davy has apologised

Water boss 'truly sorry' for parasites in Devon supply, as a grandmother is rushed to hospital among 'hundreds ill'

Rouen's synagogue

Police shoot dead armed man trying to 'burn synagogue' in France

Colin Pitchfork (main) Dawn Ashworth (top right) and Lynda Mann (bottom right)

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork to have parole hearing held in public after 36 years in prison

Exclusive
Court delays are preventing rape victims from coming forward, a senior police commander has said.

Court delays preventing rape victims from coming forward, says senior police commander

Warm weather is set to return

Exact dates hot weather to return with temperatures to reach high 20s in 'mini-heatwave'

Captain Adrian Coghill has been expelled from Russia

Russia expels British diplomat, after UK orders Moscow's military attache to leave 'for spying'

World Court Israel Palestinians

Israel to respond to genocide charges at UN’s top court

Nicola Lethbridge and Zoe Rider killed Stephen Koszyczarski

Two women tortured and murdered 'quiet, shy' neighbour after falsely accusing him of being a paedophile

APTOPIX Severe Weather Texas

Severe storms kill at least four people in Houston

North Korea Russia

Kim Jong Un’s sister denies North Korea has supplied weapons to Russia

More than 6,000 banks have closed in the UK

Britain's 6,000th bank branch shuts its doors for good as milestone highlights 'disastrous' impact on high street

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dublin ‘portal’ to New York turned off after Irish pranksters hold aloft images of burning Twin Towers

'Portal' live-stream connecting Dublin and New York to reopen within days after closing due to 'inappropriate behaviour'
Michael Cohen on his way to court

Cohen pressed on his crimes and lies as defence attacks key Trump trial witness

Giovanni Pernice is understood to have quit Strictly Come Dancing

Giovanni Pernice 'quits' Strictly Come Dancing after 'feuds' with celeb partners

Jeremy Hunt is promising further tax cuts if the Conservatives win the general election.

Jeremy Hunt to promise further tax cuts as he hits out at Labour over 'playground politics'
Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) and sailors attached to the MV Roy P Benavidez assemble the Roll-On, Roll-Off Distribution Facility (RRDF), or floating pier, off th

US military says Gaza Strip pier project complete with aid to flow soon

A Putin ally has warned of global war.

Russia issues fresh World War Three threat to West as Putin ally warns of 'global catastrophe'
Katy Price compared the Eurovision Song Contest to porn

Katie Price compares Eurovision to 'porn' and says Bafta invited 'riff raff' to awards

President Joe Biden

White House blocks release of Biden’s special counsel interview audio

Labour’s six pledges are ‘woolly ideas’, says Tory chairman

Labour's six pledges are 'woolly ideas' and the party won't deliver for NHS and policing, says Tory party chairman
Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment

Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party

King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend an OBE service at St Paul's Cathedral

King Charles attends fourth royal engagement in 48 hours as he's joined by Queen Camilla for OBE service
King Charles III's first official portrait since his coronation

Charles unveils first portrait since Coronation which includes butterfly capturing 'metamorphosis from Prince to King'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit