'There is no one to blame, it was God's will': Boy, 14, who died in west Lothian school had undetected heart condition

9 June 2023, 14:33

Hamdan Aslam died at his west Lothian school on Tuesday
Hamdan Aslam died at his west Lothian school on Tuesday. Picture: social media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A 14-year-old boy who died at a school in west Lothian, Scotland, died from natural causes, his family has confirmed.

Messages posted online suggested there may have been a fight involving Hamdan Aslam, who died on Tuesday.

But today, through a statement released via their solicitor, Hamdan's family confirmed he had a pre-existing heart condition that had never been detected.

"Sadly his death could have occurred at any time," his family said.

Hamdan Aslam, 14, died at school on Tuesday
Hamdan Aslam, 14, died at school on Tuesday. Picture: social media

The boy's family continued: "Our family is left devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of our beautiful boy Hamdan who brought so much joy to our lives.

"We want to assure Hamdan's friends and our community that this was an entirely natural death and could not have been predicted.

"A full police investigation is being carried out, but we can confirm that Hamdan had a pre-existing heart condition that had never been detected, and sadly his death could have occurred at any time.

"There is no one to blame for his loss, it was God's will."

They added: "We know that Hamdan's teachers and friends did everything possible to save his life and for that our family will for ever be grateful to them."

Hamdan was described as a 'gentle' boy
Hamdan was described as a 'gentle' boy. Picture: social media

Following his death, Hamdan's family urged people not to speculate about how he died.

They said: "We know that Hamdan's loss is being deeply felt by his friends and teachers and we would urge those who have engaged in rumours on social media to stop. It is untruthful and compounding our grief.

"Please take down the posts, the running commentary is unhelpful to the children, teachers and our family who have been left deeply traumatised and devastated."

Writing on the school website following Hamdan's death, headteacher Andrew Sharkey said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends and we extend our deepest condolences and offers of support.

"We have set up ongoing emotional support and signposting for students and staff affected by this tragic news."We would like to respect the family's privacy at this incredibly painful time.

"We are assisting the relevant authorities with their investigation to establish the facts and we will not be making any further comment at this time."

Labour has blamed the "damage" the Conservatives have done to the economy

Labour's Rachel Reeves rows back £28bn green prosperity plan as Tories 'crashed the economy'
Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Tributes of flowers and teddy bears were left at the scene of an attack on six victims in Annecy, France on Thursday.

British girl, 3, and 22-month-old boy 'stable' in French hospital after being stabbed by Syrian asylum seeker
Vladimir Popov was killed in the shark attack around 30 metres from the shore in Egypt

Killer shark that ate tourist at beach in Egypt caught and paraded by fishermen - who punch and kick its dead body
Former President Donald Trump

Donald Trump says he has been indicted over mishandling documents

Temperatures this weekend are expected to become hotter than Ibiza in some areas

Brits to bask in temperatures hotter than Ibiza as ‘Iberian plume’ sweeps in - amid thunder and pollen warnings
A man has been arrested in connection with the search for missing Chloe Mitchell

Man, 26, arrested in search for missing 21-year-old woman in County Antrim

Vatican Pope who’s In Charge

Pope has ‘second good night’ in hospital after abdominal surgery

Ukraine has started its counter-offensive after the bombing of a dam

Ukraine launches counter-offensive against Russia as Western tanks hit frontline

Tributes have been pouring in for Saul Cookson, 15, who died in the crash

Tributes pour in for 'nicest lad about', 15, who died after e-bike collided with ambulance during police chase

