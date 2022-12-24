Boy dies after medical incident at Center Parcs

Center Parcs in Longleat. Picture: Center Parcs

By Kit Heren

A boy has died after suffering a 'serious medical incident' at Center Parcs.

Wiltshire police said that their officers had been called out to the resort in Longleat, Wiltshire, working with the South Western ambulance service on Saturday morning.

Officers said the boy's death is not being treated as suspicious.

"Our thoughts are with the boy's family at this difficult time," they said.

A Wiltshire police spokesperson said earlier: “We’re in attendance at Longleat Center Parcs near Warminster in support of South Western ambulance service following reports of a serious medical incident involving a child shortly after 11am today.”