Boy dies after being hauled from a river, with three other teens rescued from the water by police

A boy has died after being pulled out of a river in Leicestershire by police, while three other teenagers were rescued from the same stretch of water.

The tragic incident took place on Saturday night in Barrow-upon-Soar, a village about ten miles north of Leicester and four miles south of Loughborough.

Officers said they were called out to the river Soar in the village at about 9.15pm. They searched the river and pulled the boys out.

One teenager was pronounced dead shortly after coming out of the water, which was said to have a very strong current.

An eyewitness told Leicestershire Live: "It's the wrong time to be messing around here when the water is like this. It's high and fast so there will be a strong under current, especially under the bridge."

Another passer-by said: "We were coming home quite late at around 11.30pm but the road was closed so we had to take a diversion.

"But you know curiosity gets the better of you so we walked down to the pub but the police wouldn't let us go any further. There were masses of police.

"At the moment there are a lot of rumours about what happened."

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: "At 9.15pm yesterday (Saturday 13 May) officers were called to the area of Bridge Street in Barrow-upon-Soar by Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

"It was reported that four teenage boys had entered the water.

"Following a search of the water, one boy was rescued but was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The other three were found safe and received medical attention.

"Specially-trained officers are providing support to the boy’s family and are engaging with the other three boys.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner and identification of the deceased is a matter for HM Coroner."