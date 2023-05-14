Boy dies after being hauled from a river, with three other teens rescued from the water by police

14 May 2023, 13:05 | Updated: 14 May 2023, 13:07

One boy has died and three have been rescued
One boy has died and three have been rescued. Picture: Google Street View/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A boy has died after being pulled out of a river in Leicestershire by police, while three other teenagers were rescued from the same stretch of water.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The tragic incident took place on Saturday night in Barrow-upon-Soar, a village about ten miles north of Leicester and four miles south of Loughborough.

Officers said they were called out to the river Soar in the village at about 9.15pm. They searched the river and pulled the boys out.

One teenager was pronounced dead shortly after coming out of the water, which was said to have a very strong current.

An eyewitness told Leicestershire Live: "It's the wrong time to be messing around here when the water is like this. It's high and fast so there will be a strong under current, especially under the bridge."

Another passer-by said: "We were coming home quite late at around 11.30pm but the road was closed so we had to take a diversion.

"But you know curiosity gets the better of you so we walked down to the pub but the police wouldn't let us go any further. There were masses of police.

"At the moment there are a lot of rumours about what happened."

Read more: TikTok star, 23, 'rammed mother's young lover off the road after he threatened to expose affair with sex tape'

Read more: Calls for calm after 16 police injured and 47 people arrested during weekend of violence in Leicester

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: "At 9.15pm yesterday (Saturday 13 May) officers were called to the area of Bridge Street in Barrow-upon-Soar by Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

"It was reported that four teenage boys had entered the water.

"Following a search of the water, one boy was rescued but was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The other three were found safe and received medical attention.

"Specially-trained officers are providing support to the boy’s family and are engaging with the other three boys.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner and identification of the deceased is a matter for HM Coroner."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A tourist has been arrested on suspicion of rape

British tourist arrested at Spanish airport and locked up on suspicion of raping friend's son in her hotel room

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, left, inspects weapons collected as part of an amnesty near the city of Smederevo

More than 13,000 weapons collected as part of Serbian amnesty

Buildings damaged by Cyclone Mocha in Kyauk Phyu township in Rakhine State

Three dead as Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will present together on Monday

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield to both present This Morning on Monday, as 'feuding' pair 'put differences aside'

Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory – Zelensky

Paetongtarn Shinawatra casts her vote at a polling station in Bangkok

Thailand counts votes in key election with opposition favoured to win

India wants to be an ally for all victims of 'colonial appropriation'

India to help Greece and fellow 'victims of colonial appropriation' to push UK to give back Elgin Marbles

Israel Palestinians

Ceasefire between Israel and militants in Gaza appears to hold

Children shelter from rain

Bangladesh and Myanmar brace as powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall

Germany Russia Ukraine War

Military honours for Ukrainian president as he visits Germany

Myleene Klass wants to run as an MP

Myleene Klass wants to stand as an MP - but won't reveal which party she would run for

Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier greets Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany

Ukraine’s Zelensky in Berlin to meet German leaders and discuss arms deliveries

Rebekah Vardy has claimed she was sexually abused as a child

Rebekah Vardy 'was sexually abused aged 12' in her Jehovah's Witness family, with attack 'covered up by church elders'

Turkey Elections

Turkey’s elections for presidency and parliament under way

Nurses want a 10% pay rise

Nurses push for a double-digit pay rise as fresh strikes loom that could run to Christmas

Prince Andrew is 'refusing to leave' the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'refusing to leave' 30-room royal mansion, and fears royal family could 'turn off the lights' to force him out

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak has vowed to secure as many barges as necessary to house migrants

Rishi Sunak vows to use 'as many barges as it takes' to house migrants amid Archbishop of Canterbury criticism
Willougby is said to have taken the decision to 'cut ties' from Schofield

Holly Willoughby 'cuts ties' from This Morning co-host Philip Schofield, as 'decision expected today' on Monday's show
Italy Russia Ukraine War

Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Berlin to discuss arms deliveries with leaders

Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012.

Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen as Ukrainian entry's hometown struck by Russian missiles
Sir Keir Starmer is planning to give millions of EU citizens the right to vote if Labour returns to power at the next general election, it is reported.

Labour plan to allow millions of EU citizens to vote

Florida governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising picnic in Iowa

Republican DeSantis vies with Trump to sway Iowa conservatives

The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance in the opening sequence film for the Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Kate plays piano in shock Eurovision appearance as grand final kicks off in Liverpool

Railroad track and the Gate of Death, the main entrance at the former Nazi-German Auschwitz II-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp, January 27, 2022.

Auschwitz condemns 'disrespectful' ice cream stand set up outside former concentration camp
Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing talk show of being toxic workplace

Pope Francis meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a private audience at the Vatican

Pope Francis meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Vatican

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sergeant Nick Wilson

Disabled veteran who pulled himself up to salute the Queen faces homelessness as council can't find him a house
William and Kate have a released a behind the scenes video

William and Kate share rare glimpse of family life in behind the scenes video of Coronation day
Chris Mullin said Meghan is “clearly the main mover”

Meghan 'is cuckoo in royal nest' and her 'woke hang-ups' will destroy her marriage with Harry, says former Labour minister

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former MP David Mellor brands Labour proposals to expand the electoral franchise as 'shallow and cynical'.

Ex-Tory MP dubs Labour's proposed voting changes 'cynical and shallow'

Sangita Myska and Justin Welby

Sangita Myska ‘relieved’ at Archbishop of Canterbury condemning Illegal Migration Bill

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

Labour MP Alison McGovern told Andrew Castle that Labour offers 'hope for the future.'

'My goodness people need hope': Labour MP says Tory rule has left UK with 'serious problems'
James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis
'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'
Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK
James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'
Nick loses his cool with caller whilst talking about Biden's Democratic nomination chances

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit