Five-year-old boy dies after falling from harbour wall yards from restaurant

The harbour at Padstow, Cornwall is pictured. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

A five-year-old boy has died after falling from a harbour wall in Cornwall.

The child was airlifted to Royal Cornwall Hospital shortly after the incident at Padstow shortly before noon on Saturday.

His parents were by his side when he died in hospital, police said.

The tide was going out at the time of the incident, with the wall higher than usual.

The harbour wall at Padstow is at different heights depending on the tide. Picture: Alamy

The site is just yards from Rick Stein's Cornish restaurant.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services were called at around 11:45am on Saturday June 24 following reports of a child having fallen from the harbour wall in Padstow.

"The child, who is a five-year-old local boy, was taken to Treliske by Air Ambulance and later transferred to Bristol Hospital for treatment.

"He sadly passed away whilst in hospital with his parents present. Currently, police are treating this death as a tragic accident.

"Police continue to undertake enquiries on behalf of the coroner. Our thoughts are with family and loved ones of the child during this difficult time."