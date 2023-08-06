Boy, 12, killed by car in hit-and-run on M62 in West Yorkshire as police appeal for information

By Jenny Medlicott

A 12-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a vehicle on the M62 in West Yorkshire, as police say they are appealing for information.

The boy was hit by a car on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 on Saturday night at around 9:50pm after trying to walk across the motorway.

The vehicle failed to stop afterwards.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident that has resulted in the death of a young boy. We have specialist officers supporting his family at this extremely difficult time.

"We understand that he was trying to make his way from the central reservation to the hard shoulder when he has been hit by a vehicle. The driver of this vehicle has not stopped at the scene or reported this collision to the police, and I would urge them to come forward now and assist us in our enquiries.

"We are also asking anyone who was driving along the M62 between Hartshead Moor and the M606 last night between 9.30pm and 9.50pm to please check any dashcam footage you may have of this incident."

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 1786 of 5 August.