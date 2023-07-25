Boy, 5, and man, 41, found dead in house in Leicester as police launch investigation

Police said they are not looking for anyone else at this stage. Picture: Google

By Kieran Kelly

Police have launched an investigation after a five-year-old boy and man, 41, were found dead in a house in Leicester.

The two bodies were found at an address in Hopyard Close, shortly after 9pm on Monday evening.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and the air ambulance also attended but the boy and man were declared dead at the scene.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with their deaths at this stage.

Read More: Police probe suspected drug death of model who collapsed at music festival held on Belvoir Estate

Read More: Cruel burglars con their way into home of woman, 91, before stealing heirloom locket she’d owned for 73 years

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, said: "Following the tragic news that a child and a man have died, detectives are working to understand what happened inside the address last night.

"I understand this incident will raise many questions but our investigation is currently in it's very early stages.

"I can reassure people that there is no risk to the public and at this time we do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident.

"Families of the two deceased are being supported by officers at this very difficult time."