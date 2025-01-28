14 year-old charged with 12 year-old boy's murder in Birmingham due for murder trial

Leo Ross, 12, was murdered in a stabbing in Birmingham earlier this week. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Josef Al Shemary

A 14-year-old boy who was charged with murdering 12-year-old Leo Ross, who was stabbed to death in Birmingham, appeared in court on Tuesday and will face a trial in June.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Leo suffered fatal knife wounds to the stomach on last week and was discovered near Scribers Lane, Hall Green, according to West Midlands Police.

He died in hospital at 19:30 GMT that night.

A family described him as "the most beautiful, kind child" and "the nicest kid you would meet".

They said in a statment: "We want everyone to know what an amazing, kind, loving boy Leo was.

"Not only has Leo’s life been taken, all of our lives have as well.

"Leo will be truly missed by all of us. He was loved so much by everyone.

Read more: Pie fortune heir jailed for 19 years for stabbing his best friend to death in 'barbaric' attack

Read more: Tributes pour in for ‘lovely’ uni tutor, 48, stabbed to death in horror Plymouth attack – as man, 53, arrested

Flowers placed near the scene in Scribers Lane, Hall Green, Birmingham, near the scene where Leo Ross was stabbed. Picture: Alamy

"The family want to thank the school, the police and everyone involved in the investigation and supporting us all through this horrific time."

The 14-year-old suspect, who legally cannot be named because of his age, was arrested and charged with murder following the incident.

He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday after his charge on Saturday afternoon for Leo's murder and possession of a bladed article.

Attending via video-link from youth detention accommodation, the youth, wearing black and leaning forward as he sat at a table, spoke to confirm his name and that he could hear Judge Paul Farrer KC.

The judge told the boy he is expected to appear at the court in person on April 22, and his trial, expected to take around five weeks, will go ahead in June.

In a statement released at the weekend, Leo's family said: "We want everyone to know what an amazing, kind, loving boy Leo was.

A mural on a wooden hoarding in Yardley Wood, Birmingham, close to the gates of the secondary school attended by Leo Ross. Picture: Alamy

"Not only has Leo's life been taken, all of our lives have as well. Leo will be truly missed by all of us. He was loved so much by everyone."

Police also said the 14-year-old has received six additional charges for different assaults.

They include an assault on a woman on 22 October, 2024, and two assaults on a PC on November 26, 2024.

The boy has also been charged on two separate occasions with serious assault on a woman, on January 19 and 20, 2025.

He was also charged with assault on a woman on January 21, 2025.

West Midlands Police said: "The tragic death of Leo has had a devastating impact on his family, friends, school and the wider community.

"Our officers continue to have a high-profile presence in the area to offer support and reassurance.The investigation into Leo’s death continues and we are still appealing for anyone with information."

Leo, a pupil at the Christ Church, Church of England Secondary Academy in Yardley Wood, died after being taken to hospital from The Shire Country Park, near Scribers Lane, where members of the public had summoned the emergency services just after 3pm.

You can get in touch with the force via 101 or Live Chat, or send information directly at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk