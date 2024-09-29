Boy, 8, who died after shot in head and face 'was hunting rabbits' as manslaughter suspect, 60s, bailed

An eight-year-old boy died from a gun wound in Cumbria. Picture: Frank Chalmers, Facebook

By Chay Quinn

An eight-year-old boy who died after being shot in the head and face was 'hunting rabbits' when he died, according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The schoolboy was on Wheatsheaf Farm, near Warcop in Cumbria, at around 2.50pm when the incident took place.

The young boy was airlifted to hospital but died of his wounds overnight.

Read More: One dead and two injured in triple Clapham stabbing

The Sun reports that the lad and a man in his 60s were rabbiting when he suffered the injuries.

The man was arrested suspected of gross negligence manslaughter and has since been bailed.

A large Police presence was pictured at the scene. Picture: Frank Chalmers Facebook

A statement from Cumbria Constabulary said: "A man arrested following the death of an eight-year-old boy has been bailed whilst police continue with their investigations.

"The man, in his 60s and from West Cumbria, had been under arrest on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

"The incident which resulted in the death of the boy occurred on land not far from the A66, north of Warcop, yesterday (28 Sept).

"As officers continue with their enquiries, they are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it to come forward.

"I was just passing by in the car when I saw the police and an air ambulance," local Frank Chalmers, 73, said.

It is the most awful tragedy for the family and the community,” he told The Sun.