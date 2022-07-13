Boy, 13, arrested after 'two women and teenage girl sexually assaulted in park'

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. Picture: Google Street View

By Megan Hinton

A school boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after a string of attacks were carried out in a park in Bracknell.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thames Valley Police confirmed a 13-year-old boy had been arrested in connection to three sexual assaults which took place on July 5 and 6 in South Hill Park, Bracknell.

The force revealed a teenage girl and two women in their twenties, had been assaulted over their clothing in three separate incidents.

The teen remains in custody at this time.

Read more: Police investigate skeletal remains found in scrapyard alongside cowboy boots

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said on Wednesday evening: "Following an investigation a boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

"The 13-year-old from Bracknell remains in police custody at this time.

"His arrest is in relation to sexual assaults that happened in South Hill Park, Bracknell, on July 5 and July 6 in which a teenage girl and two women aged in their 20s, were assaulted over their clothing in three separate incidents."

The force has previously appealed for information from members of the public writing: "At around 10.50pm on Tuesday, a male touched the victim, a woman in her 20s, inappropriately over her clothing in South Hill Park.

"At around 7.30am on Wednesday, a male cyclist touched another victim, also a woman in her 20s, inappropriately over her clothing on a footpath that runs behind South Hill Park towards Village Hotel.

"Then at around 8.20am, a male touched a third victim, a girl in her teens, inappropriately over her clothing in South Hill Park. The offender is described as a white boy."

Read more: Husband charged with murder of 'wonderful' teacher, 29, found dead in undergrowth

With Inspector Elton Evans adding: "We take violence against woman and girls extremely seriously and is committed to preventing harm and bringing offenders to justice.

"I am appealing to anybody who witnessed these incidents or has any information about them or the suspect to please get in touch with us.

"We believe the offender is the same person for all three incidents and have increased our patrols around South Hill Park as a result."