Boys, 14 and 16, arrested after 14-year-old is stabbed to death

By Kate Buck

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old who was chased and stabbed to death.

Dea-John Reid was killed in College Road in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham at about 7.30pm on Monday.

West Midlands Police said officers acted on information and detained a 14-year-old from Wolverhampton and 16-year-old from Great Barr on Saturday morning.

The force said the two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody for questioning.

Three people have already been charged over the killing of Dea-John.

Michael Shields, 35, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday charged with the youngster's murder.

Shields, from Alvis Walk in Castle Bromwich, will appear at the same court for a plea hearing on August 5 and a provisional trial date has been set for February 28 next year.

Two other suspects, 38-year-old George Khan, from Newstead Road, Birmingham, and a 14-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at the city's magistrates' court on Friday.

They were remanded into custody until Tuesday where they will appear at Birmingham Crown Court.

The force said a post-mortem examination confirmed Dea-John died from a stab wound to the chest.