BP rationing petrol and closing forecourts due to lorry driver shortages

BP has already had to close a "handful" of petrol stations. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

BP is planning on rationing its fuel deliveries to petrol stations amid a shortage of lorry drivers and fuel stocks that are "declining rapidly", according to reports.

The company said already a "handful" of petrol stations have had to close due to a lack of fuel.

"We are experiencing fuel supply issues at some of our retail sites in the UK and unfortunately have therefore seen a handful of sites temporarily close due to a lack of both unleaded and diesel grades," said BP in a statement.

"These have been caused by delays in the supply chain, which has been impacted by industry-wide driver shortages across the UK and we are working hard to address this issue.

"We continue to work with our haulier supplier to minimise disruption and to ensure efficient and effective deliveries to serve our customers.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Supply chains across a number of industries have been hit with a shortage of staff, specifically lorry drivers, over recent weeks.

Tesco warned that panic buying in the run up to Christmas could be "far worse" than during the first lockdown if the shortage is not addressed.

The Road Haulage Association warned of a loss of around 100,000 HGV drivers, with Tesco just one of many companies reporting issues as a result.

On Thursday Small Business Minister Paul Scully told LBC that part of the problem was that hundreds of thousands of HGV licence-holders were not currently using them.

"In terms of HGV drivers and so moving our supplies around, we’re working across government at the moment to encourage more," said Mr Scully.

"There are hundreds of thousands of people across the country who have HGV licenses who are not currently using them, not currently working, how we can get them back into the sector."

Mr Scully said the Government was "enhancing" support for businesses to allow them to hire more staff, with a particular focus on apprentices.

"We’re also making 50,000 new tests available per year by changing the system which will allow the backlog of testing to be sorted out, that raised during the pandemic," added Mr Scully.

The staff shortages have been branded the result of a "perfect storm" of Covid and Brexit related issues.