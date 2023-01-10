Sacked B&Q worker banned from every store after foul-mouthed rant over public address system on his final day

10 January 2023, 15:52 | Updated: 10 January 2023, 16:16

Adam has been banned from every UK B&Q store since the tirade
Adam has been banned from every UK B&Q store since the tirade. Picture: Adam Powis/TikTok

By Kieran Kelly

A former B&Q worker has been banned from entering every store in the UK after calling his colleagues "c****" and shouting "f*** everyone" after he was sacked.

The B&Q worker claims he was 'sacked for vaping' and used the store's loudspeaker to make his shocking final customer announcement as revenge.

Adam Powis shared a TikTok of the incident, which went viral, in which he said: "This is a customer announcement. I just got sacked and B&Q are c*****. F*** everyone."

"Have a nice day," Adam concluded the announcement at the hardware giant's Weston-super-Mare branch in November.

He captained the video: "Got fired so left with style."

Adam launched the foul-mouthed tirade in November
Adam launched the foul-mouthed tirade in November. Picture: Adam Powis/TikTok

After releasing the TikTok, Adam revealed a letter from his former employer, which says he will be treated as a "trespasser" should he ever enter a B&Q store again, MailOnline reports.

Though he seems unbothered by the ban, saying 'he doesn't shop there regularly anyway', he has admitted he regrets making the rant as future employers may see the video.

Adam, from Bristol, said: "I don't really get embarrassed but my heart was racing.'I was on my way out and I thought it would be funny so I acted a bit irrationally. I didn't really think about it.

"I made a mistake at work and then they took it further than they needed to so I was a bit annoyed. It wasn't anything serious.

"I didn't think I deserved it because people have done worse things and they've not been fired. I've seen other staff [vape outside the designated area] and that's why I was a bit baffled.

"I actually enjoyed the job. I was good at it and I was never late. I wouldn't even talk bad about the company but I felt I was treated differently.

"I understand the criticism, but a joke is a joke and you can either take offence to it or you don't. It was directed to staff in a sense but it wasn't malicious."

Adam called B&Q c****
Adam called B&Q c****. Picture: Adam Powis

He continued: "I didn't hear anything from them afterwards so I thought I'd put it on TikTok for a joke. It's so unexpected that some people think it's fake, but the banning order proves it.

"I probably shouldn't have [made the announcement] but it happened. I do regret it a bit. Not because of what I said but more about future job opportunities.

"If a company sees it then they might think I'm that sort of person but I'm good at my job and [in] the moment I got a bit heated.'I'm not too bothered about the ban. I don't shop there on a regular basis. In future I might just have to get someone to go in for me."

A B&Q spokesperson said: "We are unable to comment on individual cases. We have agreed processes in place, and any decision to review a colleague's employment is not taken lightly and considers all relevant circumstances."

