Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh requests to drop star's surname on 18th birthday amid Angelina Jolie divorce battle

Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh requests to drop star's surname on 18th birthday amid Angelina Jolie divorce battle. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh has requested to drop the Hollywood star's surname amid the ongoing divorce battle with fellow star Angelina Jolie.

The couple's daughter made the legal request on 18th birthday, submitting a filing for her name be changed to Shiloh Jolie.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, the name change filing was submitted on Monday, May 27.

The dropping of "Pitt" from her name follows reports last week that another of the couple's children, Vivienne, listed her name as “Vivienne Jolie” in “The Outsiders” playbill — a Broadway show she recently assisted her mother in producing.

Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 48, met following his divorce from Jennifer Anniston in 2005.

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 after 12 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences".

Pitt shares six children with former partner Angelina Jolie - three biological children and three adopted.

It comes amid reports Pitt's other children have also unofficially dropped the star's surname.

Filed on Memorial Day - a national holiday in the US, the date of the filing has led to a delay which means the request is yet to be approved.

It remains unclear whether the 15-year-old's name change is a legal change like that of her older sister.

Vivienne, an aspiring producer, had previously gone under the name of “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt” in the years prior to the listing.

The former couple's eldest daughter, Zahara, is also said to have unofficially dropped the Bullet Train star's surname, after introducing herself by her mom’s maiden name six months ago.

Pitt and Jolie share biological children Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, both 15, alongside adopted children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20 and Zahara, 19.

It comes as stars' fierce divorce battle continues amid reports that the actor now has a strained relationship with his children.

It's the latest twist in the couple's divorce saga, after Pax reportedly blasted his estranged father on a private social media account in 2020.

According to the post seen by the MailOnline, he branded his father a “world class a–hole” as part of the Father’s Day post.

“Happy Father’s Day to this world class a–hole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person,” the then-16-year-old is said to have written.