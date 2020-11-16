Bradford fire: 70 firefighters tackle huge tyre blaze

70 firefighters are tackling a huge blaze in Bradford at an old racetrack involving scrap tyres.

Residents near the fire on Upper Castle Street are being advised to keep windows and doors shut, and to avoid travelling through the area.

There are no reported injuries and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said all people were accounted for.

It is not yet known what started the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of Monday morning.

Three schools have been forced to shut because of the incident.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said their Hazardous Area Response Team was in attendance and reiterated the advice to keep windows and doors closed due to heavy smoke.

We've now got 15 Fire Engines & 2 aerial appliances tackling the large fire in the Bradford area.



Due to the large amount of smoke, we're advising all residents to the East of the incident – East Bowling – to keep windows & doors shut.



Please avoid travelling through this area. pic.twitter.com/Mr6IIkBCYP — West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@WYFRS) November 16, 2020

It is also affecting local train services, with all lines blocked near Bradford Interchange.

Northern Rail said services running through the station have been cancelled or diverted and disruption is expected until 9am.

The fire service said crews from Odsal, Fairweather Green, Bradford, Cleckheaton, Featherstone, Dewsbury, Shipley, Rawdon, Illingworth, Halifax, Huddersfield, Morley and Skelmanthorpe are in attendance.