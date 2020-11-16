Bradford fire: 70 firefighters tackle huge tyre blaze

16 November 2020, 06:35 | Updated: 16 November 2020, 08:22

70 firefighters are tackling a huge blaze in Bradford at an old racetrack involving scrap tyres.

Residents near the fire on Upper Castle Street are being advised to keep windows and doors shut, and to avoid travelling through the area.

There are no reported injuries and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said all people were accounted for.

It is not yet known what started the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of Monday morning.

Three schools have been forced to shut because of the incident.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said their Hazardous Area Response Team was in attendance and reiterated the advice to keep windows and doors closed due to heavy smoke.

It is also affecting local train services, with all lines blocked near Bradford Interchange.

Northern Rail said services running through the station have been cancelled or diverted and disruption is expected until 9am.

The fire service said crews from Odsal, Fairweather Green, Bradford, Cleckheaton, Featherstone, Dewsbury, Shipley, Rawdon, Illingworth, Halifax, Huddersfield, Morley and Skelmanthorpe are in attendance.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Florida

US coronavirus surge continues to spike as cases top 11 million
Etihad Airways plane

UAE national carrier to start flying to Tel Aviv next spring

Matt Hancock has encouraged anti-vaxxers to get the Covid-19 vaccine

Hancock tells anti-vaxxers that vaccine is 'much less worse than getting the virus’
A head of the ancient god Hermes

Ancient Greek god’s bust found during Athens sewage work

Pictures of the Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America

Pop-star Sophie Ellis-Bextor has sold millions of records across a two decade career.

Covid ‘catastrophic’ for music industry warns Sophie Ellis-Bextor

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Dominic Cummings has left his role as Chief Advisor to Boris Johnson

What does Dominic Cummings' No 10 departure mean and who could replace him?
The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Coronavirus: What is an RNA vaccine and how does it work?

The Queen has announced a special four-day celebration for her platinum jubilee

Queen’s platinum jubilee: When is the extra bank holiday and how many years is platinum jubilee?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller was shocked the idea came from Labour

Caller questions proposed ban on anti-vaccine content online

Dianne Abbott must take responsibility for 'legitimising' deniers of Uighur atrocities

Dianne Abbott must take responsibility for 'legitimising' deniers of Uighur atrocities
Natasha Devon's fiery row with caller following Cummings' resignation

Natasha Devon's fiery row with caller following Cummings' resignation
Social media companies must be held accountable for Covid disinformation, argues expert

Social media companies must be held accountable for Covid disinformation, argues expert
Caller points out importance of rapid testing for care homes

Caller stresses importance of rapid testing for care homes

David Lammy's furious reaction to Dominic Cummings' resignation

David Lammy: Dominic Cummings should have been sacked months ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London