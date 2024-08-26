Bradford fire: Four more arrested over blaze that killed mum and three children

26 August 2024, 16:36

Bryony Gawith and her children died in the fire
Bryony Gawith and her children died in the fire. Picture: Social media

By Henry Moore

Four more people have been arrested by police investigating a house fire that killed a mother and three children in Bradford.

Mum Bryonie Gawith, 29, was found dead at the scene in Westbury Road on Wednesday.

Her three children, Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months, all died later in hospital.

Their home was “deliberately set alight”, West Midlands Police said of the heartbreaking incident.

Following the blaze, a 39-year-old many believed to be an ex-partner of a woman visiting the family, was arrested at the scene on Wednesday on suspicion of murder. He remains in hospital in critical condition.

The force also said a 36-year-old man detained on Friday also remains in custody.

Today, four more people were arrested.

House fire in Bradford kills a woman and three children
House fire in Bradford kills a woman and three children. Picture: Getty

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in the Keighley area of the city in the early hours of Monday morning, West Midlands Police said.

A 54-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were also arrested at the same address on suspicion of assisting an offender, while a 44-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder shortly after 10am on Monday after he attended at a police station.

Tributes flooded in for the young family following the death of Bryonie and her three children.

The victims' devastated family have paid tribute to the mother and children, calling Bryonie a 'joyful, bubbly, beautiful woman" who was always "the life and soul of the party".

"Music was a big part of her life," the tribute read.

"She loved music, singing and dancing, she would always be singing and dancing with Chuch, Oggy and Strawberry [the children].

"B was always a really happy, joyful, bubbly beautiful woman, who cared for everyone and was loved by everyone, her kids were everything to her, her whole life.”

The tribute continued: "Oggy had the cheekiest smile, he was cheeky but he was a shy boy, Strawbs was shy and bashful with big blue eyes and blonde hair and Chuch was a beautiful, confident, outgoing and creative young girl.

"We are still trying to comprehend what has happened to our beautiful family. No words can describe how we are feeling and no words could ever make up for the profound loss we are now faced with.

Man Arrested For Murder As Bradford House Fire Kills Four
Man Arrested For Murder As Bradford House Fire Kills Four. Picture: Getty

"We are overwhelmed and grateful for all the support and kind words we are receiving, but we ask as a family if we can be given the respect and privacy so we can try to come to terms with the unimaginable sadness and grief of this tragic loss of our beautiful family.

"Also our thoughts and support for the father of our three babies. Please allow him peace to grieve and come to terms with the loss of his family."

The children's father, Jonathan, also released a statement which read: "I am absolutely distraught at the sudden loss of my fiancee, Bryonie and our three beautiful children.

"Bryonie and I were together for a long time, and we had a good life together.

"She was a beautiful woman and a loving mother to Oscar, Aubree and Denisty.

"I loved them with all my heart and if I had the chance, I would take their place in a heartbeat. I cannot imagine life without them.

"They will never be forgotten and will always be in my heart."

