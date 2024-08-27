Two men charged with murder over Bradford house fire that left mother and her three young children dead

Bryonie Gawith with Denisty, Oscar and Aubree Birtle, who all died in the fire. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Asher McShane

Two men have been charged with murder after a mother and her three young children were killed in a house fire in Bradford.

Mohammed Shabir, 44, and Calum Sunderland, 25, have both been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder over the house fire in Bradford that killed Bryonie Gawith, 29 and her children Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, eight, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months.

Four other people remain under investigation, including a 39-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A 36-year-old man arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder has been interviewed and released on conditional bail, while a 54-year-old woman and 42-year-old man arrested on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender have been interviewed and released on bail.

Amanda McInnes, of the Crown Prosecution Service for Yorkshire and Humberside, said: "Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Bryonie and her children.

"We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendants are active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."