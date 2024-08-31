Man arrested on suspicion of murder over fatal Bradford house fire 'in coma' and 'may not recover'

31 August 2024, 10:55 | Updated: 31 August 2024, 10:58

A man arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene of a house fire that killed a mother and her three children is "in a coma" and "may not recover"
A man arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene of a house fire that killed a mother and her three children is "in a coma" and "may not recover".

By Flaminia Luck

A man arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene of a house fire that killed a mother and her three children is "in a coma" and "may not recover", a court has heard.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle died following the blaze at their home in Westbury Road, Bradford, in the early hours of August 21.

On Thursday, Mohammed Shabir, 44, of Alice Street, Keighley, and Calum Sunderland, 25, of Calton Street, Keighley, made their first appearance at a crown court.

Both defendants are charged with murdering Ms Gawith and the three children, and attempting to murder Antonia Gawith.

Prosecutor Matthew Bean told Bradford Crown Court there was a third person who was "in a coma".

Bryony Gawith and her children died in the fire
Bryony Gawith and her children died in the fire

"He is, at the moment, very unwell and the expectation is that he may not recover," Mr Bean said.

"He may but at the moment there is a degree of uncertainty.

"There is a possibility there will be two further defendants, perhaps three, on different offences but linked."

Shabir and Sunderland, who appeared on a video link from prison, were not asked to enter pleas to the charges.

They were remanded in custody until their next appearance at the same court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 25.

Judge Jonathan Rose, the Recorder of Bradford, set a provisional trial date of March 4.

Mr Bean said the trial was expected to last between eight and 10 days but could be longer if there are other defendants or if the third suspect recovers.

Police said Sunderland was arrested following police inquiries in the Keighley area in the early hours of Monday morning.

Shabir was arrested when he attended a police station after 10am on the same day.

Police at the scene where a house fire killed a woman and three children in Bradford
Police at the scene where a house fire killed a woman and three children in Bradford

West Yorkshire Police said four other people remain under investigation, including a 39-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The force confirmed the man in hospital is the ex-partner of a woman who was visiting the family.

Ms Gawith died at the scene and the three children died from their injuries in hospital.

In a statement issued via the force last week, the family of the victims said the loss of "our B" and the children, referred to as "Chuch, Oggy and Strawberry", had brought "unimaginable sadness and grief".

Floral tributes left outside the house
Floral tributes left outside the house

The children's father, Jonathan, also released a statement which read: "I am absolutely distraught at the sudden loss of my fiancee Bryonie and our three beautiful children.

"Bryonie and I were together for a long time, and we had a good life together.

"She was a beautiful woman and a loving mother to Oscar, Aubree and Denisty.

"I loved them with all my heart and if I had the chance, I would take their place in a heartbeat. I cannot imagine life without them."

Man Arrested For Murder As Bradford House Fire Kills Four
Man Arrested For Murder As Bradford House Fire Kills Four

