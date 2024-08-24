Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after mother and three children killed in Bradford house fire

Bryony Gawith and her children died in the fire. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a mother and her three children were killed in a house fire in Bradford.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, was found dead at the scene, and her three children, Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months, all died later in hospital.

Police said two men aged 35 and 46 were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

It comes after a 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on Wednesday on suspicion of murder. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Officers have since executed a number of warrants in the Keighley area of the city over the blaze in Westbury Road, West Yorkshire Police said.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry team said: “Extensive enquiries remain ongoing today in what is very much a live and active investigation.

“Specialist officers are continuing to support the family. They are understandably devastated at their loss, and we would ask that their privacy is respected.

“We are continuing to appeal for any information in relation to the fire, and keen to speak to anyone who might have any information to come forward.”

Anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility quoting log 107 of 21 August.

Information can also be given anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

This story is being updated