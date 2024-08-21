Three children aged 1, 5 and 9 die along with woman in Bradford house fire, as man arrested on suspicion of murder

Police at the scene and floral tributes left after the fire. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

Three children and a woman have died after a house fire in Bradford, with a man arrested for their murder.

The fire took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Westbury Road.

A 29-year-old woman died at the scene.

Three children - two girls aged one and nine, and a boy aged five - died after being rushed to hospital.

Tributes left at the scene of the fire named the victims as Bryony, Destiny, Aubree and Oscar.

A 39-year-old man who was found with critical injuries and taken to hospital.

Local residents described seeing a lot of smoke and fire, before several police cars and ambulances arrived.

A tribute left after the fire. Picture: LBC

One woman who lives on the street said she could hear screams coming from the house.

"It's a massive thing that's gone on. It's scary," she told local newspaper the Telegraph and Argus. "We were shocked.

"My husband went up the street to see if he could help. He could see it was a house fire as there were flames and smoke coming out of it. The fire was blazing.

"But firefighters and police told him to stand back and not put himself in danger. There were other residents trying to help too. He said he seen two firefighters run into the home."

She added: "There was really thick smoke coming up the the street. It filled the whole area. It looked foggy. It was overwhelming.

"You could hear screaming. I was scared to go up there to see because you don't know what's happening."

The scene after the fire. Picture: LBC

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police said: “This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives. Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones.

“Early enquiries show that the fire was started deliberately, and we have arrested one man on suspicion of murder. He is seriously ill in hospital today as a result of injuries caused by the fire.

“While our enquiries are at an early stage, we do at this time believe the incident is domestic related.

“We are appealing anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.”

She added: “Specially trained officers are supporting the family, and we are working with local neighbourhood officers to carry out enquiries and provide reassurance in the area.”