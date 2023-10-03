Football yob triggered ‘awful memories’ when he mocked Bradley's tragic death, his heartbroken mum says

3 October 2023, 09:52 | Updated: 3 October 2023, 10:03

Bradley's mum has spoken out about the effect of the football yob's actions
Bradley's mum has spoken out about the effect of the football yob's actions. Picture: Getty/Social media

By Asher McShane

The mother of tragic football mascot Bradley Lowery has spoken out after a football yob taunted rival fans with a picture of her dead son.

Gemma Lowery told Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning that the sickening behaviour of football yob Dale Houghton triggered ‘a lot of awful memories coming back up.’

She told LBC: “He hasn’t realised the consequences it’s had on myself and my family.

“At the time there was lots of trolling on social media and it just brings back bad memories.

“I don’t want my little boy shown in a negative light.

Nick Ferrari speaks to Bradley Lowery's mother

“Bradley was absolutely incredible, his smile lit up every room he went into. He had the most amazing personality.”

She urged people to support the Bradley Lowery foundation in his memory - to raise funds for treatment for children with cancer that are not available on the NHS.

On the suggestion Houghton could get six months in jail, Gemma refused to comment, saying “it’s not up to me.”

“The consequences of his actions… it’s been quite a lot. That’s up to the justice system.”

Former footballer Jermain Defoe has said he is "appalled" by the football fan who made fun of cancer victim Bradley.

Houghton 31, pleaded guilty to a public order offence at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday after pictures circulated on X, showing him laughing while holding up a picture of Bradley to the camera at a match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.

Sunderland fan Bradley captured the nation's heart during his battle with neuroblastoma, but succumbed to the illness in 2017.

The six year old was a mascot for the team, with their fans often chanting his name at games and holding banners saying: “Cancer has no colours."

In the months before his death, he led England out at Wembley alongside former Black Cats striker Defoe.

Bradley Lowery and Sunderland's Jermain Defoe before the Premier League match in December 2016.
Bradley Lowery and Sunderland's Jermain Defoe before the Premier League match in December 2016. Picture: Alamy

Defoe called for the public to stand behind Bradley's family during the difficult time.

"I'm appalled and saddened by the actions of the individual in question," he told MailOnline.

"My thoughts at this time go out to Gemma and Carl [Bradley's parents], who shouldn't have to deal with incidents like this, but rather be praised for the amazing work they are doing with the Bradley Lowery Foundation in their son's memory.

"I urge the public to stand behind the family and continue support the Foundation and its projects.

"Bradley was one of the most inspirational children this world has ever seen, and he will never stop inspiring us. We love and miss you Brad. Love, your best friend forever."

South Yorkshire police have said: “We are working to investigate public order offences following the Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland fixture yesterday.

"We will be working with the club to identity those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch online or by calling 101.”

Bradley’s mother Gemma Lowery took to social media to speak on the incident.

On X she said: “Understandably people are angry, if I wasn’t so upset I’d be angry too. Bradley was and still is well loved in the football community, which I’m eternally grateful for, but I must ask that everyone lets the police do their job.

"I want to thank Sheffield Wednesday for their quick condemnation …. Like we always say, CANCER HAS NO COLOURS.”

