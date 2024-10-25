Groundbreaking surgery to remove brain tumours 'the size of apples' through patients' eyebrows

25 October 2024, 12:57

Anastasios Giamouradis with patient Doreen Adams
Anastasios Giamouradis with patient Doreen Adams. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A surgeon in the UK has developed a way of removing large brain tumours via patients' eyebrows.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Anastasios Giamouradis from NHS Grampian in Scotland uses keyhole surgery to remove the tumours, leaving much less scarring than other procedures and resulting in a shorter recovery time.

One patient told how she was barely left with any side-effects from the operation, other than a black eye.

So far, Mr Giamouradis and his team have operated on 48 patients. Many of them have been able to leave hospital a day later.

It is also much quicker, meaning the surgical team are less fatigued by their efforts.

Mr Anastasios Giamouriadis, a consultant neurosurgeon at NHS Grampian
Mr Anastasios Giamouriadis, a consultant neurosurgeon at NHS Grampian. Picture: Alamy

Mr Giamouradis said: "I have modified and developed the technique with my team and we are operating on very large brain tumours in the front of the brain and as far back as the middle of the brain.

"That makes a significant positive impact on the patient outcome.

"With normal, extensive craniotomies, the length of the operation is usually about eight hours and patients will spend days in the hospital.

"By doing this through the keyhole approach through the eyebrow, it is more challenging technically, but it takes probably half the time - if not less.

"The patient will go home the second day and be back to normal life in most occasions within a week or two."

Doreen Adams, 75, from Rosemount, Aberdeen, underwent the new procedure last year and said she felt "wonderful" when she awoke from the anaesthetic.

She had previously experienced headaches before falling ill and undergoing a craniotomy while abroad which was unsuccessful in removing her tumour.

Ms Adams told how she saw Mr Giamouradis while she was still recovering from her first operation and how he immediately put her at ease about having more surgery.

"He is the most wonderful young man," she said. "He told me he could sort me right away. He would put anybody at ease."

Ms Adams said she felt hardly any of the usual after-effects of surgery when she came around in recovery.

Watch again - Shelagh Fogarty speaks to brain cancer campaigners

"I felt great after the operation," she said. "I was left with a black eye and it took a while for it to open, but that was all."

Mr Giamouriadis said the most rewarding part of his work in coming up with the new technique is experiencing the gratitude of patients once they awake from surgery.

"Doreen hugged me when she woke up," he said. "They are fully awake straight away, they are completely compos mentis and they are already improved in recovery.

"We joke in the team that patients are more awake than anyone else by the end of the day."

Mr Giamouriadis is hopeful he can one day use virtual reality to teach other surgeons how to perform the new improved procedure.

He revealed he is working with a team at the University of Aberdeen on the project and that they are "very close" to having it ready.

"It's very challenging to train someone in real life with this operation," he explained.

"We're developing a simulation so I can train people before we do the operation in real life. That's the safest way to do it.

"We're very close to rolling it out so we can train other people."

Sir Chris Hoy has shared an update on Instagram

Sir Chris Hoy 'blown away by love and support' after sharing terminal cancer diagnosis - in emotional new update to fans

