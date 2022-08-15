Boris Johnson still working and takes ‘red boxes’ on holiday, says Brandon Lewis

By Guy Birchall

Boris Johnson is hard at work despite being on his second holiday in two weeks and even takes his red boxes away with him, a former cabinet minister has insisted.

The PM was filmed stocking up on essentials in a shop near Athens on his second vacation in fortnight.

“Has the prime minister thrown in the towel? Has he actually stopped working? I note he is on another holiday this time in Greece. Why doesn’t he just give it up?” Nick Ferrari asked former Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis.

Mr Lewis responded by pointing out that Mr Johnson has indicated he will be stepping down and we will have a new prime minister early next month.

He then added: “You know as well as I do that as politicians and particularly in a role such as prime minister, even when you are not in the office in Downing Street you are working.”

“But Mr Lewis, he’s only just been on one, this is his second holiday in two weeks. Why don’t we just do it the other way and just celebrate when he is at work?”

The MP went on to claim that this Hellenic getaway was only Mr Johnson's second of the year before adding: "He will still be going through red boxes, he will still be dealing with national security issues where relevant, being out of the country does not mean the prime minister stops working."

However this was later contradicted by the PM's official spokesman who said that the Mr Johnson would not be going through his ministerial boxes during his vacation.

Read More: Boris’ ‘summer of drift’: PM accused of ignoring cost of living crisis as Tory candidates pledge to take action.

Two weeks ago Boris and his wife Carrie took a ‘mini-moon’ to Slovenia after multiple crises prevented them taking a full honeymoon after they got married last year.

The couple enjoyed a stay at five star eco-hotel which reportedly had rooms with no electronic devices an wi-fi only available upon request.

Their Eastern European getaway followed a lavish bash at a billionaire Tory donor's estate as a belated celebration for their nuptials.