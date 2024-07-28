Attemped murder arrest after dog walker found injured and unconscious on country lane

28 July 2024, 07:26 | Updated: 28 July 2024, 07:29

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman walking her dog was found unconscious
By Flaminia Luck

A man has been arrested after a 57-year-old woman was attacked while walking her dog in a country lane in Suffolk.

Officers were called by the East of England Ambulance Service shortly after 8am on Wednesday 24 July to reports that a woman had been found injured and unconscious on a track near to Rectory Lane, Brantham.

The victim, Anita Rose, left her house at approximately 5am to take her dog, a springer spaniel named Bruce, for a walk.

At approximately 6:25am, a member of public found Anita lying on a track road near the sewage works and railway line, off Rectory Lane, unconscious, and called an ambulance.

Anita was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital having sustained a serious head injury and remains there in a critical condition.

On Saturday, officers arrested a 45-year-old man from the Ipswich area on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man is currently being questioned at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, where he remains.

It is not believed that the suspect is known to the victim at this time.

Specialist officers are supporting Anita’s family and keeping them updated on the investigation.

The victim was found on a track near Rectory Lane, Brantham
Detective Superintendent Mike Brown said: “We are still looking to establish the exact circumstances leading to the incident, but our initial enquiries are underway, and these will continue over the weekend.

“We continue to be extremely grateful for the support the community and the media have given us so far. This assistance we receive is absolutely key.

“A presence of officers is likely to continue in the area for the next few days with reassurance patrols. These officers are available to speak to concerned members of the community. These officers will also be conducting house to house enquiries, searching through CCTV footage and continuing on-going forensic work.

“This is a fast-moving investigation, and we are appealing to the local community for any further information which may aid this investigation.”

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area or has any knowledge of the incident that could help the police with their enquiries should contact Suffolk police, quoting 37/41580/24.

