'This can't be real': NATO criticised for 'tone-deaf' Instagram post in style of Charli XCX's 'Brat' album

NATO has been criticised for its Charli XCX-style Instagram post . Picture: Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

NATO has faced backlash online following an Instagram post calling for peace in the style of Charli XCX's 'Brat' - amid widespread global conflict.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The social media post features a neon green graphic spelling out the word "peace" in the sans serif font in the style of popstar's latest album.

The image is captioned: "Summer might be over, but the goal for peace remains 💚"

The album cover went viral on social media over the past few months, with many jumping on the fun trend as so-called 'Brat Summer' swept across the world.

It was even referenced by Kamala Harris in the run up to the US elections - with Charli declaring Kamala 'brat'.

However, some have criticised the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for the post calling it "tone deaf" and that it trivialises war and conflict resolution.

The term "Brat Summer" reflects both the aesthetic and attitude that accompany the album—embracing a carefree, rebellious, and sometimes trashy vibe.

The meme captures both indulgent, carefree - and sometimes questionable - behavior.

Read more: Liam Gallagher lashes out at Oasis fans and tells them to 'shut up' over ticket fiasco

Read more: 'Frail' Queen Elizabeth had final horse ride with groom before she died - as he reveals their playful inside joke

Some of the comments on the post include "This can’t be real" and "We're all going to die".

Another said: "Bruh no way is this official account? 💀"

Another took it further saying: "NATO referencing BRAT is the proof that we're in the darkest timeline, start rationing food and water and preparing your bunkers."

Charli XCX's 'Brat Summer' went viral across social media. Picture: Getty

Others have called for it to be taken down.

One Twitter user said: "They should make the countries of the world work it out on the remix" in reference to the 'Girl, so confusing' track on the album which features singer Lorde.

Lorde and Charli XCX put feud rumours to bed with the song where they alluded to the former alleged dispute.

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

The post has garnered criticism due to the amount of conflict ongoing in the world right now, many with devastating impacts on innocent civilians.

Some of this includes war in Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Palestine, Sudan, Congo and Myanmar, amongst others.

These conflicts are causing immense human suffering, with millions displaced and in need of aid and humanitarian assistance.