Brave schoolgirl, 13, who tired to save the three boys who died in Solihull has spoken out about the horror

Brave Oliwia tried to help the boys by breaking of tree branches to save them. Picture: ITV

By Fran Way

A brave schoolgirl who tired to save the three boys who died in Solihull has spoken out about the horror.

Oliwia Szewc, 13, desperately tried to use tree branches to rescue the boys at the Babbs Mill Lake.

The teenager said she had been meeting a friend at the nature park when she watched the terrible incident unfold on Sunday night.

She said while her friend was on the phone to 999, she scrambled around looking for ways to help.

She bravely told ITV: “I was shocked and panicked, me and my friend have never been in that situation before.

“I was just trying to find branches of trees to try and try to pass it to them but they were all too short.

“I was just trying my best to think of different ways to at least help them or do anything for them to float on the surface of the water so they wouldn’t drown.

“I was thinking about what would be able to pull them back to shore? And then I just looked at a tree and I was like, that’s it.

“I should just get a branch I try. I got the branch, but it was too short.”

Jack Johnson, 10, and two other boys – aged 8 and 11 – passed away after falling into the lake.

A six-year-old boy remains in critical condition in hospital after he was also pulled from the water in cardiac arrest.

Oliwia spoke to ITV with her older sister by her side. Picture: ITV

She told the TV channel: "It was just horrifying and I was clueless. I tried to help but I couldn't, I tried my best.

“Ambulance workers were asking for jackets and coats to try and bring the boys temperatures back up. So I gave my coat my friend gave her jacket, we were just praying that the boys would be alright. I was willing to give up anything to save one of them.

“When we got to school today we gave each other a hug and said we tried our best, because we did. If we hadn’t of called 999 nobody would have known this happened to the boys.”

“I think it’s important for more people to know the dangers of frozen lakes because this is a traumatising moment."