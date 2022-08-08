Suella Braverman to warn teachers it's 'unlawful' for children of different sexes to share toilets

8 August 2022, 11:17

Suella Braverman to warn teachers it is 'unlawful' for children of different biological sexes to share toilet spaces
Suella Braverman to warn teachers it is 'unlawful' for children of different biological sexes to share toilet spaces. Picture: Alamy

By Cameron Kerr

Attorney General Suella Braverman is set to give a speech on Wednesday warning schools that it is unlawful to allow children of different biological sexes to share toilets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Attorney General will warn against children of different biological sexes sharing toilet facilities, in order to protect single-sex safe spaces, The Daily Mail reports.

Mrs Braverman will also say that there is no legal obligation to accommodate transgender pupils’ preferred pronouns or to allow children to wear the uniform of a different gender.

The speech comes as a precursor to guidance expected to be published by the Department for Education this autumn, advising schools on how to support children dealing with gender dysphoria.

In an interview with The Times in May the Attorney General said: "A male child who says in a school that they are a trans girl, that they want to be female, is legally still a boy or a male. And they can be treated as such under the law. And schools have a right to treat them as such under the law.

Read more: Trans children going through 'nothing more than a phase', says Tory MP

Read more: Three people pulled from rubble after house collapses in huge explosion in south London

"They don’t have to say ‘OK, we’re going to let you change your pronoun or let you wear a skirt or call yourself a girl’s name."

When asked in the interview if a pupil who is born male should be allowed to use female toilets, Mrs Braverman also argued the importance of single-sex toilets and other 'safe spaces' for biological males and females.

"They shouldn’t allow that [male born] child to go into girls’ toilets. I think protecting single-sex spaces for biological females and biological males is really important, particularly in schools.

"There’s no duty on schools to compromise on single-sex spaces. From a safeguarding point of view you can argue that there is a duty on schools to preserve single-sex spaces."

Mrs Braverman's speech to Policy Exchange will come nearly two weeks after the reports that the NHS Tavistock Centre, the only dedicated gender identity clinic for children in the UK, will close down and be replaced by regional centres.

An interim review earlier in the year found the clinic had struggled to deal with a growing number of referrals, and that staff had felt under pressure to adopt an 'unquestioning affirmative approach'.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Members of the London Fire Brigade help ferry local residents along Hornsey Road, Holloway, north London.

Roads turn into rivers with flooding up to four feet deep after water main bursts in north London

Weyman Bennett of Stand up to Racism in support of a Black pupil strip-searched at school after being wrongly suspected of carrying drugs.

Met officers subjected 650 children to 'traumatising and intrusive' strip-searches

Desperate Brits have been turning to "DIY dentistry" if they are unable to get an appointment

Desperate Brits turn to 'DIY dentistry' as patients struggle to book NHS appointments

The scene of the explosion in Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath.

Fears young girl trapped after rescuers free four from house collapse in south London explosion

The Queen has replaced the traditional Balmoral welcome ceremony with a "small private event"

The Queen cancels traditional welcome to Balmoral Castle as she battles 'mobility issues'

Hate-crime awareness courses scrapped over controversy

Hate-crime awareness courses scrapped over backlash after veteran arrested for LGBT swastika meme

Fire chiefs want people to hold off having barbecues in gardens during the heatwave as they can easily spark large fires

Fire chiefs plea to ditch garden barbecues and government calls for more hosepipe bans as heatwave returns

A picture of the guns was posted on Facebook

Family find Uzi submachine gun and revolver while paddling in London river

Palestinian demonstrators burn tyres as they block the main street near the Hawara checkpoint in protest over Israeli airstrikes

Gaza ceasefire comes into effect after days of violence

Gordon Brown is calling for an emergency budget

'Unbearable burden of unpayable bills': Gordon Brown's stark warning as he calls for emergency budget

70 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze

Firefighters tackle huge blaze behind homes near Heathrow Airport

A passer-by was killed at the castle in the Netherlands after being hit by a stray hammer from a Highland Games event (file image)

Man dies after being hit by stray hammer 'that flew over hedge' at Highland games tournament

Jacob Rees-Mogg has called for a review of 'flexitime' Whitehall working arrangements

Rees-Mogg demands probe into civil servants on ‘flexitime’ deals

Owami Davies has been missing for a month and several arrests have been made

Fifth arrest as police continue to investigate disappearance of student nurse Owami Davies

George Eustice spoke amid a prolonged dry spell

Impose more hosepipe bans, environment sec urges ahead of mid-30C temperatures

Archie Battersbee died after a series of legal fights to keep him on life support and moved to a hospice

Archie Battersbee's family says they were 'backed into corner by the system' and 'stripped of their rights'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Polar Bear Warning Sign

Tourist injured in polar bear attack on Norwegian island

Israel Palestinians Analysis

Ceasefire between Israel and Gaza militants holds overnight

China Taiwan Military Exercises

China extends military exercises against Taiwan

Turkey Russia Ukraine War

Ship carrying grain from Ukraine arrives in Istanbul

Woman swimming with nurse sharks in the Bahamas

British boy, eight, savaged by sharks on family holiday 'like a scene out of jaws'

Thailand Pub Fire

Thai pub owner charged in connection with deadly blaze

Virus Outbreak Hong Kong

Hong Kong cuts Covid hotel quarantine for arrivals to three days

Solomon Islands Stabbing

Japanese sailor attacked at Solomon Islands memorial service

President Gustavo Petro raises his fist at the end of his inauguration speech in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, August 7, 2022

Colombia’s first leftist president declares ‘the war on drugs has failed’

Russia Ukraine War

Shift in war’s front seen as grain leaves Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson urges Government to act before 'financial timebomb explodes'

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 7/8 | Watch again

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irresponsible' and for 'publicity', says ex-US ambassador to China

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit an 'irresponsible mistake' chasing 'publicity', says ex-US Ambassador to China
James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family
James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London