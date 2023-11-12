'This can't go on': Braverman takes aim at 'sick, criminal chants' in first comments since Armistice Day violence

12 November 2023, 16:14 | Updated: 12 November 2023, 16:34

Home Secretary Suella Braverman thanked police as she made her first public comments on Sunday after violence on London streets which led to new calls for her to be sacked.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman thanked police as she made her first public comments on Sunday after violence on London streets which led to new calls for her to be sacked. Picture: Alamy/X

By Chay Quinn

Home Secretary Suella Braverman took aim at 'criminal placards' and antisemitism as she made her first public comments after violence on London streets which led to new calls for her to be sacked.

Ms Braverman has faced intensified calls to be sacked after being accused of stoking violence which resulted in 126 arrests on Armistice Day.

She said that pro-Palestinian protesters with "sick, inflammatory and, in some cases, clearly criminal chants, placards and paraphernalia" marked a "new low" for the marches which she has heavily criticised in recent weeks.

The Home Secretary doubled down on the criticism of the marches despite calls for her to be sacked over comments she has made about the demonstrations which opponents say have inflamed tensions.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Ms Braverman wrote: "Our brave police officers deserve the thanks of every decent citizen for their professionalism in the face of violence and aggression from protesters and counter protesters in London yesterday.

"That multiple officers were injured doing their duty is an outrage."

She continued: "The sick, inflammatory and, in some cases, clearly criminal chants, placards and paraphernalia openly on display at the march mark a new low.

"Antisemitism and other forms of racism together with the valorising of terrorism on such a scale is deeply troubling."

The MP concluded: 'This can’t go on. Week by week, the streets of London are being polluted by hate, violence, and antisemitism.

"Members of the public are being mobbed and intimidated. Jewish people in particular feel threatened. Further action is necessary."

Ms Braverman made her first public appearance since Saturday's violence.
Ms Braverman made her first public appearance since Saturday's violence. Picture: Alamy

Braverman posted the comments after she broke cover to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday following the violence on Saturday.

The violence came after the Home Secretary penned an incendiary op-ed, where she branded pro-Palestinian demonstrations as “hate marchers" and accused the police of bias for letting the rally go ahead.

Far-right counter-protesters clashed with police throughout Saturday while some 300,000 pro-Palestine activists marched through central London.

Braverman had previously made an appearance on Sunday at the National Service of Remembrance on Whitehall.
Braverman had previously made an appearance on Sunday at the National Service of Remembrance on Whitehall. Picture: Getty
Ms Braverman laid a wreath at the Cenotaph.
Ms Braverman laid a wreath at the Cenotaph. Picture: Alamy

Suella Braverman was pictured smiling on Sunday morning as she made her way to the remembrance service, in her first appearance since Saturday's chaos.

As the Home Secretary arrived at the service by the Cenotaph, her face quickly fell solemn as she watched on and later laid a wreath at the foot of the memorial.

Ahead of Sunday’s service, Ms Braverman wrote on X: “This morning I will be attending the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph, paying my respects to our fallen heroes.

“We must honour them and the veterans who survive for the sacrifices they made so that we may live safe and free.”

Police arrested 126 during the Armistice Day violence, 92 of those arrested are believed to have been right-wing counter-protesters.

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, and Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, are among those who have called on Mr Sunak to sack the Home Secretary for ‘sowing the seeds of hatred’ ahead of Saturday.

Mr Sunak has so far maintained confidence in his Home Secretary, even after ministers distanced themselves from her recent claims that homelessness is a "lifestyle choice".

The Home Secretary posted to X ahead of the service.
The Home Secretary posted to X ahead of the service. Picture: Alamy

There has been speculation that the Prime Minister will carry out a ministerial reshuffle, which could see Mrs Braverman moved, but not before next week's Supreme Court ruling on the Rwanda deportation policy championed by her.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said on Sunday that he would not make any predictions about the Home Secretary's future.

Speaking on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips he said: “As you know, and I know well, a week's a long time in politics. I never make predictions about these things."

He continued: "Quite simply, the make-up of the government, the make-up of the cabinet, is entirely a matter for the prime minister.

"He will decide that in his own time."

