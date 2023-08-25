Tributes paid to WWE star Bray Wyatt after his death aged just 36

25 August 2023, 15:51 | Updated: 25 August 2023, 15:56

Three-time WWE world champion Bray Wyatt has died at the age of 36
Three-time WWE world champion Bray Wyatt has died at the age of 36. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Bray Wyatt after his sudden death at just 36 years of age.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, died "unexpectedly" on Thursday at the age of 36.

It is understood he had been dealing with an undisclosed health issue that had kept him out of the ring since February. His death described as sudden by his family.

He fought under several names including Husky Harris, Alex Rotunda, Duke Rotundo and The Fiend.

Actor and wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson said he was a "very unique, cool and rare character".

A statement on WWE's website, which did not give the wrestler's cause of death, gave "condolences to Rotunda's family, friends and fans".

Bray Wyatt takes on John Cena during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans on Sunday, April 6, 2014
Bray Wyatt takes on John Cena during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans on Sunday, April 6, 2014. Picture: Alamy

Wyatt, who was the son of Mike and Stephanie Rotunda, had several family members who went into the world of wrestling.

His father, grandfather "Blackjack Mulligan" Robert Deroy Windham and two of his uncles, Barry and Kendall Windham, all wrestled in WWE.

The Rock wrote on Twitter: "I'm heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt's passing.

"Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Wyatt fought under several names including Husky Harris, Alex Rotunda, Duke Rotundo and The Fiend
Wyatt fought under several names including Husky Harris, Alex Rotunda, Duke Rotundo and The Fiend. Picture: Alamy

"Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling.

"Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today.

"My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, 'thank you for the house'."

Wrestler and actor John Cena wrote: "Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda. My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family.

"Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP."

Funk, who had a 50-year career in wrestling and died aged 79 earlier in the week, also made the leap into Hollywood acting.

He starred in Road House opposite Patrick Swayze.

WWE chief content officer, Triple H, called Wyatt's death "tragic news" and said his thoughts are with his family.

Peacemaker star John Cena wrote in a Twitter post he was "devastated".

He added: "My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family. Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I'm forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP."

American wrestler The Miz, who has been in Will Ferrell comedy The Campaign, wrote in a tweet: "The world lost a good one today. Bray Wyatt's story-telling ability along with his unique creativity in the ring was a force that kept your eyes glued to the television screen.

"Windham Rotunda's fun-loving, free spirit paired with his infectious laugh is what I will truly miss the most. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Rotunda family. Rest well my friend."

Former professional wrestler Mick Foley, an actor known for 2019 film The Peanut Butter Falcon, said he was "terribly sad" for his fans and loved ones.

On Twitter, he added: "I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling has ever seen.

