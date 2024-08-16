Chilling last words of Brazil plane crash pilots revealed by plane's black box recording

16 August 2024, 10:31

The plane's wreckage after the crash that killed everyone on board
The plane's wreckage after the crash that killed everyone on board. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The black box flight recording from a Brazilian plane which crashed, killing everyone on board, has revealed the chilling last words of the co-pilot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The plane, which was heading from Cascavel to São Paulo, was around 80km from its destination when it plummeted from the sky, killing all 62 people on board.

According to a local TV station, TV Globo, the co-pilot is said to have asked what is going on and that the plane needed ‘more power’ in its final moments.

The pilots noted a steep loss of altitude in the minute before the plane hit the ground. The recording also captured screaming of those on board.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash
Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: Getty

Flight tracker website FlightRadar24 noted the plane's transponder recorded a vertical speed of between 8,000 and 24,000 feet per minute in its final 60 seconds in the air.

Brazil’s air accident investigation centre Cenipa did not comment on the contents of the TV Globo report.

But in a statement it said it ‘guarantees’ no outlet has access to the audio, transcript or data.

Video of the crash shared on social media showed the plane spinning out of control as it plunged down behind a cluster of trees. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

