Break out the bubbly: Inmates freed to 'party' outside jails under Labour's early release scheme

10 September 2024, 10:22 | Updated: 10 September 2024, 11:06

Prisoners doused in bubbly amid early release outside HMP Nottingham (L) and in London outside HMP Wandsworth friends of people due to be released wait with champagne
Prisoners doused in bubbly amid early release outside HMP Nottingham (L) and in London outside HMP Wandsworth friends of people due to be released wait with champagne. Picture: SWNS/LBC

By Fraser Knight

The first prisoners to be freed under Labour’s controversial early release scheme have come out to a party atmosphere at HMP Wandsworth, with friends waiting with bottles of bubbly for them.

One of the first people to be released early from HMP Wandsworth told LBC that there will be "loads of people coming out" of the jail today.

He said it "feels good to be out" but only planned to "go home".

At the gates of the prison, a group of well-wishers dressed in black played music, smoked and waited with bottles of fizz for their friend to come out.

Another inmate outside HMP Nottingham was sprayed with sparkling wine as he made his way out.

Prisoners doused in bubbly amid early release. Picture: SWNS

One person released said it "feels good" to be free, adding that his first priority was "going to McDonald's".

Around 1,700 prisoners in England and Wales are being released before their sentences are served in a bid to cut overcrowding, in addition to the around 1,000 prisoners normally freed each week.

Prisoner reacts to being released under Labour scheme

It comes as the prisons watchdog warned it is "inevitable" some will reoffend - as some violent criminals were back on the streets as part of efforts to tackle prison overcrowding.

Reporters stationed outside HMP Brixton in south London this morning reported a “steady stream” of prisoners being released, to waiting family and friends.

Inmate Shane Devlin, 36, told The Sun he had been released a month early after serving a year behind bars, for actual bodily harm.

But even he questioned the scheme, telling the newspaper: “All they’re going to do is put the people from the riots in. They’re just going to empty it out and fill it up with new people.

“Plus most people reoffend so they’ll be straight back in."

Downing Street said the policy had to be brought in to avoid "unchecked criminality" where the police and courts are unable to lock anyone up because there were no places available.

Crowds gathered outside HMP Wandsworth. Picture: LBC

Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor said that the Government "had no choice but to do something" about overcrowding because "the bath was in danger of overflowing, and they either had to turn the taps off or they had to let some water out".

But he also warned some of those released would be homeless which could increase their chances of reoffending.

Mr Taylor said: "It's inevitable that some of these prisoners will get recalled to custody and it's inevitable that some of them will go out homeless.

Connar Shaw (pictured), who was sentenced to 32 months behinds bars after breaking his partner's jaw, is due to walk free today
Connar Shaw (pictured), who was sentenced to 32 months behinds bars after breaking his partner's jaw, is due to walk free today. Picture: Derbyshire Police

"If people are coming out, they're not properly prepared, and they're homeless, then what we'll see is the danger that they'll commit more offences, or that they breach their bail conditions, in which case they'll end up back inside again."

Mr Taylor's comments came as his annual report was released, which said the number of prisoners is projected to grow by about 27,000 by 2028, meaning it is unlikely to be possible to build enough new accommodation.

The prison population reached a new record high of 88,521 people on Friday and has risen by more than 1,000 people over the past four weeks.

The report also detailed the "desperate" crisis in violence and drug use behind bars, as well as the lack of available rehabilitation that would keep people from reoffending.

Shane Riley who attacked his partner after she broke off their relationship, will also be free after serving barely nine months
Shane Riley who attacked his partner after she broke off their relationship, will also be free after serving barely nine months. Picture: Cambs police

The highly controversial move is the largest release or prisoners in a decade, with some prisons in rural areas reportedly preparing to lay on coaches to transport freed criminals.

Among those to be released will be Connar Shaw, from Rotherham, who will only serve 13 months of his 32 month prison sentence after strangling his partner and threatening to throw acid in her face.

Shane Riley, from Swansea will be released after less than 9 months after punching, kicking and headbutting his ex after she broke up with him in 2020.

Jordan Green was jailed after pleading guilty to robbery and dangerous driving in March - and was jailed for 27 months. He will spend only four months behind bars before being released.

Charities said the early release scheme will only "buy a little time" and would not provide a lasting solution in the face of "brutalising conditions"

Andrea Coomber KC, chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform (HLPR), said prisons and probation needed to be completely reset after she described the "woeful education and training" for inmates and "squalor, self-harm, drugs, violence and unmet mental health needs, all in the midst of severe overcrowding".

Meanwhile, the Prison Reform Trust (PRT) said prisoners are being "warehoused" and need to be spending time in education, training and work rather than "sharing an overcrowded cell for 23 hours a day".

Pia Sinha, chief executive of the charity, said: "We cannot continue to warehouse people in these conditions and expect that things will be better when they're released."

Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor said that the Government "had no choice but to do something"
Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor said that the Government "had no choice but to do something". Picture: Alamy

On Monday it was revealed that some victims have been left unaware of the early release of the person responsible for committing a crime against them.

Victims' Commissioner Baroness Newlove branded this "regrettable" and said she had called for assurances this would not happen.

She said the early releases are "distressing for many victims who rightfully expect offenders will serve the sentence handed down by the court".

The Government has said the early release scheme will not apply to those convicted of sex offences, terrorism, domestic abuse or some violent offences.

Last month it emerged rioters were among those who could end up spending less time behind bars as the Government confirmed those involved in recent unrest would not be excluded from the early release plans.

