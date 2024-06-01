Body of missing British kayaker Bren Orton, 29, found after vanishing in Swiss lake

1 June 2024, 12:57 | Updated: 1 June 2024, 13:02

The body of Bren Orton has been found in Switzerland.
The body of Bren Orton has been found in Switzerland. Picture: Pyranha Kayaks/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

The body of a missing British kayaker has been found in Switzerland after he vanished last month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bren Orton, 29, got into trouble on the Melezza River in the Ticino Region of Switzerland on May 16.

Mr Orton shared his kayaking travels around the world with his 60,000 followers on Instagram.

He was reportedly sucked out of his kayak after he was dragged down into the water by recirculating waves.

Following a desperate two-week search for the extreme kayaker, police confirmed on Saturday that Mr Orton’s body had been found.

Swiss police confirmed the body was of Mr Orton, as they added: “Shortly before 1pm in Locarno, the lifeless body of the man who disappeared on 16 May while kayaking in the Melezza was found in the waters of Lake Maggiore.”

Former kayaker and mentor James Reeves paid tribute to Mr Orton, as he wrote on Facebook: “Every few years we seem to lose a friend to our sport. Each loss is tough, and this one cuts deep.

“Bren Orton was an incredible human. From his teenage years, his warm smile and friendly nature shone as brightly as his kayaking skills.

"I was privileged to briefly mentor Bren in his early years, and then watched in awe as he rose to became one of the greatest whitewater kayakers ever.”

Paying tribute to the kayaker, one fan wrote: “On to the next Adventure Bren Orton. Thank you and goodbye."

Another said: “Guests loved just hanging out with him, and Bren always impressed us with how much he'd just go kayaking with regular kayakers like we all are."

Mr Orten became a world record holder after he kayaked down a 128-foot-high waterfall in Mexico in 2018.

His disappearance was shared by Pyranha, the British maker of his high-performance kayaks.

The company said at the time: "It is with a heavy heart that we announce an accident involving Bren Orton. While kayaking with a group on the Melezza River in Switzerland, Bren became trapped in a recirculating feature and did not resurface.

"Authorities and friends are tirelessly continuing their search efforts, and at this time, Bren is considered missing.

"We kindly ask that everyone respects the privacy of Bren's family and friends during this difficult time by refraining from speculation or posting about the incident.Thank you for your understanding and support.”

