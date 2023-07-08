Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox remarries domestic violence campaigner in ceremony led by Archbishop of Canterbury

The husband of Jo Cox has remarried in a ceremony officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The husband of Jo Cox, an MP who was murdered seven years ago, has got married again to a domestic violence campaigner, in a ceremony officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Brendan Cox, 44, tied the knot with Anna Ryder, after mutual friends introduced them two years ago.

Ms Ryder, 37, is director of Killed Women, a group that supports families of victims of domestic violence.

Justin Welby led the ceremony on Tuesday at Lambeth Palace, the Mail reported.

Jo Cox was murdered in 2016. Picture: Alamy

A source told The Sun: 'They are very happy together. It's lovely news for the family.

"Brendan's a fantastic dad and his focus has been very much on the children.

"It was with their en­couragement that Brendan and Anna wanted to take this step"

Jo Cox's death sparked an outpouring of grief. Picture: Alamy

Labour MP Ms Cox was killed in her constituency of Batley and Spen in West Yorkshire in 2016, a few days before the Brexit referendum, by far-right extremist Thomas Mair.

Mair stabbed and shot Ms Cox on the street, and she died soon after in hospital.

Mair was found guilty of her murder and sentenced to life in prison, on a whole-life order.

The Jo Cox Foundation was set up after the MP's death and campaigns under the banner "More in Common" in an attempt to bring people together.

Her sister, Kim Leadbeater, followed in her footsteps by becoming the Labour MP for Batley and Spen in 2021.