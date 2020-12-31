BrewDog co-founder offers Government closed bars to use as vaccine hubs

A closed Brewdog pub. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has thanked the co-founder of BrewDog after an offer to use their closed bars as coronavirus vaccine hubs.

James Watt had tweeted Ms Sturgeon and UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock to suggest the craft beer company's venues could be used to help roll out the vaccine quickly.

The Aberdeenshire-based brewer has dozens of bars across the country, including throughout Scotland and in central London.

Hi @MattHancock & @NicolaSturgeon



We would like to offer our closed @BrewDog venues to help with a quick roll out of the vaccine. For free.



We have waiting areas, huge refrigerators, seperate rooms for vaccinatations and an ace team who can help organise.



We want to help. pic.twitter.com/xljizBcfGx — James Watt (@BrewDogJames) December 31, 2020

Mr Watt tweeted: "Hi @MattHancock & @NicolaSturgeon. We would like to offer our closed @BrewDog venues to help with a quick roll out of the vaccine. For free.

"We have waiting areas, huge refrigerators, seperate rooms for vaccinatations and an ace team who can help organise.

"We want to help."

James Lindsay, RVT CEO



Hi @BorisJohnson, @MattHancock



Following @BrewDogJames tweet we’d like to offer up our venue to assist with the vaccination rollout.



The RVT has ample space for NHS staff and volunteers, over two floors.



We want to help. pic.twitter.com/WLzl3KQKIU — Royal Vauxhall Tavern (@thervt) December 31, 2020

Ms Sturgeon replied: "Thank you. I'll pass this on to our vaccination team."

The chain was later joined by iconic LGBTQ venue The Royal Vauxhall Tavern, with CEO James Lindsay writing on Twitter: "Hi @BorisJohnson, @MattHancock. Following @BrewDogJames tweet we’d like to offer up our venue to assist with the vaccination rollout.

"The RVT has ample space for NHS staff and volunteers, over two floors. We want to help.

"Gratis, of course. We all want this over ASAP. We want our vital community back irl."

A spokeswoman for BrewDog said: "We are excited to work with the Government to do all we can to help with a fast and effective vaccine rollout and we would like to thank Nicola Sturgeon for getting in touch so quickly."

Bars are currently closed in many areas of Britain due to coronavirus restrictions.

Earlier in the pandemic, BrewDog launched a beer in response to the Dominic Cummings controversy - called "Barnard Castle Eye Test" after a fan vote - with profits going towards making hand sanitiser for the NHS.