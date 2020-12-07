Live

Brexit bill debate ahead of crunch Commons vote as Brussels talks continue - live

MPs are set to debate the UK Internal Market Bill as Brexit talks go down to the wire. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

MPs are set to debate the UK Internal Market Bill with controversial clauses reinserted ahead of a crunch vote later this evening.

The Brexit legislation is set to return to the Commons at 3pm while talks between the UK and the European Union go down to the wire. However, divergences still remain between the two sides on fisheries, the level playing field and governance.

Ministers are expected to reinsert the contentious conditions removed by the House of Lords that would allow Britain to break international law by overriding parts of the Withdrawal Agreement.

MPs will then vote on the Bill at around 9pm, with the outcome likely to impact the last-ditch negotiations between the two sides.

For all the latest updates, follow our live blog below...