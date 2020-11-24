Brexit border control tests cause Kent motorway chaos

24 November 2020, 21:45 | Updated: 24 November 2020, 21:49

Large queues formed on the M20 in Kent as Brexit border controls were tested on Tuesday
Large queues formed on the M20 in Kent as Brexit border controls were tested on Tuesday. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Lorry drivers were left queuing and slip roads were shut along the M20 as Brexit border control tests were carried out at the Channel Tunnel.

Slowed traffic covered over five miles of the Kent motorway and Highways England was forced to close the entry and exit sliproads at Junction 11 on Tuesday due to the number of HGVs parked on the hard shoulder.

The delays were caused by French authorities conducting tests on border checking procedures at the Eurotunnel terminal in Folkstone.

Read more: Brexit talks making 'better progress', European Commission president says

A spokesman for Getlink, which operates the Channel Tunnel, said: "The backlog (of traffic) built up this morning during tests conducted by the authorities in preparation for Brexit."

The spokesman said on Tuesday afternoon that traffic was now flowing "smoothly" through the terminal and services were operating as normal.

It is understood that further intermittent border tests will be carried out before the Brexit transition period comes to an end on December 31.

Photographs showed dozens of freight lorries queued along the M20.

Read more: UK and Canada agree post-Brexit trade can continue under same terms as EU deal

Highways England said in a statement: "The Port of Dover has informed us that new trial software for border checks has been identified as causing the delays, meaning 100% checks are under way.

It said the test took place between 6am and 3pm on Tuesday and was carried out by Police Aux Frontieres, with tests also conducted at the Port of Dover.

Lorries queued up in Kent as documents were checked by French officials for Brexit tests
Lorries queued up in Kent as documents were checked by French officials for Brexit tests. Picture: PA Images

Highways England tweeted: "M20 coastbound at J11 Westenhanger - the entry slip is now closed due to heavy congestion in the area due to delays at Eurotunnel.

Read more: Top level Brexit talks suspended after EU negotiator tests positive for Covid-19

"Due to the heavy congestion with HGV's at this location, for safety reasons we have also closed the exit slip at J11 Westenhanger due to the amount of lorry's parking up along the hard shoulder all the way back to exit slip."

The Channel Tunnel connects Folkestone to Coquelles near Calais in France.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A shortage of PPE left frontline health and social care workers without vital safety equipment at the beginning of the pandemic

Government spent £10bn extra in inflated PPE prices amid 'inadequate' stockpile
Donald Trump

Trump gives thanks for Covid vaccines as Thanksgiving turkeys reprieved
Beyonce

Beyonce leads Grammys with nine nominations

Coronavirus France

Macron outlines France’s baby steps out of lockdown

Joe Biden

Biden signals stark shift with new national security team

Biden

Biden says his team will show the US is back on the world stage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak will reveal his spending review tomorrow

What is Rishi Sunak's Spending Review and what is expected?

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and can we make a Christmas bubble?
How will Biden's appointment of anti-Brexit Secretary of State affect the UK?

How will Biden's appointment of an anti-Brexit Secretary of State affect the UK?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Welsh First Minister says Christmas plan to relax Covid rules will increase infections

Welsh First Minister says Christmas plan to relax Covid rules will increase infections
Rishi Sunak will reveal the Covid crisis' impact on public finances, predicts economist

Rishi Sunak will reveal the Covid crisis' impact on public finances, says economist
Ethics expert addresses how Covid vaccines should be distributed

Ethics expert addresses how Covid vaccines should be distributed
Grant Shapps told Nick Ferrari he would give any pay rise to charity

Grant Shapps: MPs 'shouldn't get pay rise' if public sector workers don't
Callers debate whether National Trust should display plaques showing slavery links

Callers debate whether National Trust should display plaques highlighting slavery links
James O'Brien caller says 'being woman is an extreme sport'

'Being a woman is an extreme sport', says caller, as report reveals over half of girls are harassed

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London